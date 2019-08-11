Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

US attorney: Epstein abuse probe steadfast despite his death

Mass shootings have Latinos worried about being targets

5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center

Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories

Trial to start in million-dollar suburban Utah drug ring

‘Let our voices be heard’: March against immigration raids

Escaped Tennessee inmate captured after 5-day manhunt

AP: States brace for long-term flood fight as damages

Storms, floods cause $1.2B damage to public infrastructure

Pink salmon numbers may threaten other North Pacific species

