AP Top U.S. News at 1:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

DOJ: Immigration facility shouldn’t have to pay minimum wage

Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case

For Democrats, a shift toward the middle on health care

Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping

APNewsBreak: US government unveils final Utah monument plan

APNewsBreak: 300-plus accusers in Ohio State doctor scandal

Nebraska court upholds state’s approval of pipeline path

Western states oppose plan to charge for US reservoir water

New lab trains welfare workers who probe child abuse claims

Man faces life for murder after initial confessions doubted

