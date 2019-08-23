AP Top U.S. News at 1:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

DOJ: Immigration facility shouldn’t have to pay minimum wage Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case For Democrats,…

DOJ: Immigration facility shouldn’t have to pay minimum wage Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case For Democrats, a shift toward the middle on health care Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping APNewsBreak: US government unveils final Utah monument plan APNewsBreak: 300-plus accusers in Ohio State doctor scandal Nebraska court upholds state’s approval of pipeline path Western states oppose plan to charge for US reservoir water New lab trains welfare workers who probe child abuse claims Man faces life for murder after initial confessions doubted Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.