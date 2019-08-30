AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

‘A big deal’: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Tracking the complex web of money drawn from an opioid maker
Atmospheric battle will determine where Dorian hits Florida
Survivors demand US investigation of Mississippi abuse deals
Issa moves toward challenging indicted US Rep Duncan Hunter
Marshal: Murder suspects faked medical emergency to escape
New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein
Opioid settlement would divide money based on local impact
Threat of mass shootings give rise to AI-powered cameras
Jury deliberating in Utah case involving major opioid ring
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.