AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘A big deal’: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian Tracking the complex web of money drawn from an opioid maker Atmospheric…

‘A big deal’: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian Tracking the complex web of money drawn from an opioid maker Atmospheric battle will determine where Dorian hits Florida Survivors demand US investigation of Mississippi abuse deals Issa moves toward challenging indicted US Rep Duncan Hunter Marshal: Murder suspects faked medical emergency to escape New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein Opioid settlement would divide money based on local impact Threat of mass shootings give rise to AI-powered cameras Jury deliberating in Utah case involving major opioid ring Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.