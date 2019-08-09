Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Catholicism ingrained in daily life on US island of Guam

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans

Documents: Epstein ducked sex-abuse questions in deposition

Shooter’s ex-girlfriend: The dilemma of when to intervene

Suspect in deadly California rampage pleads not guilty

Armed man at Walmart says he was testing right to bear arms

Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported

Figure skater sues ex-coach over molestation allegations

Documents: Plant owners ‘willfully’ used ineligible workers

Michael Brown’s father seeks new investigation into killing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up