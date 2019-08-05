AP Top U.S. News at 10:38 p.m. EDT

El Paso deaths climb to 22 as mayor prepares for Trump visit Online providers knock 8chan offline after mass shooting…

El Paso deaths climb to 22 as mayor prepares for Trump visit Online providers knock 8chan offline after mass shooting 5 months on, Christchurch attacker influences others Unknowns in Ohio shooting: Did gunman target his sister? Journalist’s death helps to reshape US handling of hostages Still blocked from Hawaii peak, telescope seeks Spain permit As death count rises in 2 US shootings, a familiar aftermath New massacres a jolt for clergy who coped with past attacks Ohio gunman’s ex-classmates decry missed chances to stop him Mexico: Texas shooting ‘act of terrorism’ against Mexicans Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.