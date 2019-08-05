Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:38 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

El Paso deaths climb to 22 as mayor prepares for Trump visit

Online providers knock 8chan offline after mass shooting

5 months on, Christchurch attacker influences others

Unknowns in Ohio shooting: Did gunman target his sister?

Journalist’s death helps to reshape US handling of hostages

Still blocked from Hawaii peak, telescope seeks Spain permit

As death count rises in 2 US shootings, a familiar aftermath

New massacres a jolt for clergy who coped with past attacks

Ohio gunman’s ex-classmates decry missed chances to stop him

Mexico: Texas shooting ‘act of terrorism’ against Mexicans

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up