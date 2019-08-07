AP Top U.S. News at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Trump words linked to more hate crime? Some experts think so
Defense: Kutcher testimony supports doubt in murder trial
Puerto Ricans get their 3rd governor in 6 days
Giant emoji painted on house roil California community
Largest US immigration raids in a decade net 680 arrests
‘Do something!’ Protests dog Trump’s Ohio shooting visit
Slain Chinese scholar’s dad says her body may never be found
All clear at USA Today HQ after report of man with weapon
Fox’s Carlson calls white supremacy ‘a hoax.’
Cyntoia Brown released from prison after celebrity support
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.