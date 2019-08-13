Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

2 guards suspended and warden reassigned after Epstein death

Dreadful heat, humidity invade South as misery continues

Did the Dayton gunman target his sister? Police can’t agree

AP: Women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment

Concerts canceled, investigation opened into Placido Domingo

Farmers use tech to squeeze every drop from Colorado River

California officer likely unaware of killer’s criminal past

Risk of clashes at rally mobilizes Portland, Oregon, police

21 states sue Trump administration over new coal rules

Chief: Smoke detectors lacking at child care where 5 died

