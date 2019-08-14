AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 others freed The Latest: 6 officers shot by gunman released from hospital…

Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 others freed The Latest: 6 officers shot by gunman released from hospital Biographer: Statue poem embraces migrants from ‘all places’ For inmates like Epstein, suicide watch is meant to be short Over 400 sex abuse suits filed as litigation window opens Epstein accuser sues as questions swirl about his death Leaders say love will triumph over hate after El Paso attack 1st US ethnic studies plan called anti-Semitic, faces update Army veteran pleads not guilty in anthem assault on teen Wyoming wind farm making same power with 80% fewer turbines Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.