AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 others freed

The Latest: 6 officers shot by gunman released from hospital

Biographer: Statue poem embraces migrants from ‘all places’

For inmates like Epstein, suicide watch is meant to be short

Over 400 sex abuse suits filed as litigation window opens

Epstein accuser sues as questions swirl about his death

Leaders say love will triumph over hate after El Paso attack

1st US ethnic studies plan called anti-Semitic, faces update

Army veteran pleads not guilty in anthem assault on teen

Wyoming wind farm making same power with 80% fewer turbines

