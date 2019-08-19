AP Top U.S. News at 11:02 p.m. EDT

NYPD fires officer 5 years after Garner’s chokehold death Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program Mysterious death in custody…

NYPD fires officer 5 years after Garner’s chokehold death

Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program

Mysterious death in custody has family seeking answers

Detained immigrants sue over conditions, medical care

Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide

Authorities praised for handling of protests in Portland

Brand-name drug prices rising at slower pace, lower amounts

Q&A: Recession jitters are rising. Is there reason to worry?

‘Codfather’ settlement means magnate will never fish again

Wildfire acreage way down in California this year _ so far

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.