AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Medical examiner rules Epstein death a suicide by hanging
Claims: Migrant children molested in US-funded foster care
NRA wants a role when Oliver North meets state investigators
Java still a no-no for Mormons despite fancy coffee names
Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited
Arrests precede major demonstrations in Portland, Oregon
Leader of largest US organic food fraud gets 10-year term
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at immigration protest
California man convicted of torture of pot dispensary owner
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.