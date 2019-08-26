Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

In the face of death, the party of a lifetime

New online tool to track Chicago gun suspects draws fire

Authorities: Los Angeles deputy lied about sniper assault

Q&A: Deadly opioid crisis sparks lawsuits across the US

Employees of Big Tech are speaking out like never before

Hawaii or Spain? Telescope experts say it may not matter

Arkansas, home to supremacist groups, weighs hate crimes law

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s illusory claims of gains from tariffs

Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex assault case

Attorneys: Charges expected in Florida nursing home deaths

