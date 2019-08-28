OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money
Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor
TVA backlash grows as coal ash spill workers fall sick
‘Coward’: Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
BP to shed Alaska assets, sell to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B
Black schools hope NBA star’s gift sparks a golf resurgence
Judge says Loughlin, husband can stick with their law firm
Defendant in major opioid case says he was helping people
Teen told uncle ‘please don’t hurt us’ before Texas shooting
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.