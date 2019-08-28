Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:31 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks

As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money

Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor

TVA backlash grows as coal ash spill workers fall sick

‘Coward’: Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court

BP to shed Alaska assets, sell to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B

Black schools hope NBA star’s gift sparks a golf resurgence

Judge says Loughlin, husband can stick with their law firm

Defendant in major opioid case says he was helping people

Teen told uncle ‘please don’t hurt us’ before Texas shooting

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up