AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Ohio shooter said to have wrestled with dark thoughts
In his own words: Ex-Cardinal’s letters to abuse victims
Gun reform urged in Ohio as Texas Democrats shun Trump visit
Before massacre, El Paso became a hot spot on Mexican border
Changing the channel on the bad rerun of shooting coverage
El Paso opens healing center as it prepares for Trump visit
Ohio Republicans again faced with calls to enact gun reforms
FBI: California gunman had list of possible targets
The Latest: Cops: El Paso shooter surrendered with hands up
Prosecutor: Killings of women were clearly work of same man
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.