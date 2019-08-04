AP Top U.S. News at 11:37 p.m. EDT

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US; 29 killed Vigil honors victims as authorities eye Ohio shooter’s…

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US; 29 killed Vigil honors victims as authorities eye Ohio shooter’s life Classmates: Ohio shooter kept a ‘hit list’ and a ‘rape list’ The Latest: Suspect’s grandparents say they’re ‘devastated’ Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, ‘gave her life’ for son El Paso suspect appears to have posted anti-immigrant screed Man who sent pipe bombs to Clinton, CNN faces sentencing Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.