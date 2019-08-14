Home » National News » AP source: Former Colorado…

AP source: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper expected to end presidential bid on Thursday

The Associated Press

August 14, 2019, 10:48 PM

DENVER (AP) — AP source: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper expected to end presidential bid on Thursday.

