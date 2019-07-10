Wounded man charged with trying to rob off-duty deputies

WILDWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was shot while trying to rob two off-duty deputies after arranging…

WILDWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was shot while trying to rob two off-duty deputies after arranging online to sell them personal watercrafts.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Terrance Terrell Jones Jr. was booked into jail Sunday on robbery and assault charges.

Officials say the Hernando County deputies had arranged to buy the watercrafts though the OfferUp mobile app. When they arrived at a Wildwood home, the deputies say Jones pointed a handgun at them and demanded they get on the ground. The deputies drew their own weapons and fired back at Jones, who was hit. The sheriff’s office says a second suspect fled the scene.

No charges have been reported against the deputies.

Jones was being held without bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

