Where people found jobs: Business services and health care

Job growth strengthened in nearly all major industry sectors in June, with notable jumps in government, business services, education and…

Job growth strengthened in nearly all major industry sectors in June, with notable jumps in government, business services, education and health.

Education and health services led the way with 61,000 jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of overall gains during the month. The growth was driven largely by employers at hospitals, medical clinics, home health services, nursing care facilities and day care centers.

Professional services added 51,000 jobs. That category includes positions, some of them high-paying, in such fields as accounting, engineering, computer systems design and administrative support.

The government sector was a major source of hiring in June, adding 33,000 jobs. Nearly all those gains were at the local level. Construction and manufacturing also posted solid gains.

Overall, U.S. employers added a robust 224,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) June 2019 May 2019 Past 12 months Construction 21,000 5,000 224,000 Manufacturing 17,000 3,000 167,000 Retail -5,800 -7,300 -48,200 Transportation, warehousing 23,900 3,300 158,000 Information (Telecom, publishing) 2,000 0 -23,000 Financial services 2,000 2,000 88,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 51,000 24,000 482,000 Education and health 61,000 28,000 585,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 8,000 18,000 370,000 Government 33,000 -11,000 100,000 Source: Labor Department

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.