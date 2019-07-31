Home » National News » US worker annual compensation…

US worker annual compensation slows slightly to 2.7% gain for period ending in June

The Associated Press

July 31, 2019, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US worker annual compensation slows slightly to 2.7% gain for period ending in June.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up