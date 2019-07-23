Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: McConnell won’t be watching Mueller testimony WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says…

The Latest: McConnell won’t be watching Mueller testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t intend to watch former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

The Republican told reporters Tuesday the public already has a “pretty full picture” of Mueller’s report.

McConnell said he doesn’t know “how many times we want to see this movie again.” He said the public has “moved on past” it.

The former special counsel is set to appear Wednesday in his first extended public remarks since being appointed more than two years ago to lead the probe.

Mueller’s 448-page report released in April did not establish that Trump’s campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia. But the special counsel did not exonerate President Donald Trump of wrongdoing in obstructing the investigation.

IMMIGRATION-DETAINED US CITIZEN

ICE releases US citizen, 18, wrongfully detained at border

HOUSTON (AP) — A U.S.-born 18-year-old has been released from immigration custody after wrongfully being detained for more than three weeks.

Francisco Erwin Galicia left a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Pearsall, Texas, on Tuesday. His lawyer, Claudia Galan, confirmed he had been released, hours after The Dallas Morning News first reported about his case.

Galan says Galicia lives in the border city of Edinburg and was traveling north with friends when they were stopped at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. According to Galan and the Morning News, agents apprehended Galicia on suspicion that he was in the U.S. illegally even though he had a Texas state ID.

The Border Patrol detained Galicia for three weeks before transferring him to the ICE detention center.

ICE and the Border Patrol haven’t responded to requests for comment.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Immigration operation touted by Trump nets 35 arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The immigration enforcement operation touted by President Donald Trump that targeted some 2,000 people resulted in 35 arrests.

Trump billed the operation as a major show of force in an effort to “deport millions” of people in the country illegally as the number of Central American families crossing the southern border has skyrocketed. It was canceled once and then rescheduled; Trump announced the day it would begin after media reports.

The arrests took place in 10 major cities around the country.

Of those arrested, 18 were members of families and 17 were collateral apprehensions of people in the country illegally encountered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The acting head of ICE Matt Albence says the operation is ongoing.

Another operation targeting immigrants with criminal records netted 899 arrests.

TECH REGULATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Agency promises ‘fair-minded’ probe on Big Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says its new review of Big Tech’s market power will delve into competition “in an objective and fair-minded manner.”

The agency says it wants to ensure that Americans have access to free markets and that companies compete on merits. The Justice Department says it will take into account the “widespread concerns” about social media, search engines and online retail services expressed by consumers, businesses and entrepreneurs. Its antitrust division is seeking information from the public, including those in the tech industry.

In a statement Tuesday, top antitrust official Makan Delrahim worries that without meaningful competition, “digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands.”

The focus of the investigation closely mirrors a bipartisan probe of Big Tech undertaken by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. Its chairman, Democrat David Cicilline of Rhode Island, has sharply criticized the conduct of Silicon Valley giants and said legislative or regulatory changes may be needed. He has called breaking up the companies a last resort.

The Justice Department didn’t name any companies, but the targets are most likely Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook. All four were the subject of congressional hearings last week.

AP-EU-BRITAIN-CONSERVATIVES-THE-LATEST

The Latest: New Zealand set to talk free trade with Johnson

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand says it’s ready to begin negotiating a free-trade agreement with Britain when Britain is ready.

Boris Johnson is due to take office as British prime minister on Wednesday and is likely to have many strong Brexit supporters in his administration.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had congratulated Johnson via text message and is sure he will want to discuss the trade negotiations.

Ardern says Johnson already has an excellent relationship with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters after both were responsible for foreign affairs.

She says New Zealand’s relationship with the U.K. is important and will remain so irrespective of the outcome of Brexit. She says she’ll schedule a formal call with Johnson and anticipates meeting him at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

NEIL ARMSTRONG-WRONGFUL DEATH

Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death

CINCINNATI (AP) — Court documents show that an Ohio hospital paid the estate of astronaut Neil Armstrong $6 million to settle allegations that post-surgical complications led to his 2012 death.

Documents filed with the Hamilton County Probate Court in Cincinnati say the 2014 settlement went to 10 family members, including Armstrong’s two sons, and his sister, brother and six grandchildren.

The New York Times, which first reported the story Tuesday, said Armstrong’s sons, Mark and Rick, contended that care provided by Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital cost their father his life.

The 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon was celebrated Saturday.

The hospital declined to offer specifics, saying “the public nature of these details is very disappointing.”

Messages were left for Armstrong’s widow and sons.

AP-CB-PUERTO-RICO-GOVERNOR-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutors target leaked Puerto Rico chat case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico judge has issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials tied to a crude and offensive online chat whose leak has set off a political crisis that could bring down the governor.

It’s not clear what authorities are investigating. But in the online chat, officials talked about government contracts, among other things.

One of the search warrants said that government officials used the chat to transmit official and confidential information to private citizens in potential violation of ethics laws.

SEPT 11-VICTIMS FUND

Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks never runs out of money.

The 97-2 vote sends the bill to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

The vote came after Democratic senators agreed to allow votes on amendments sponsored by two Republican senators who had been blocking the widely popular bill. The Senate easily defeated the amendments proposed by GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said 9/11 first responders and their families have had “enough of political games.”

The bill would extend through 2092 a fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent.

HEALTH MYSTERY-CUBA

Diplomats’ brain scans show differences, add to Cuba mystery

CHICAGO (AP) — New research found perplexing differences in the brains of U.S. diplomats who say they developed concussion-like symptoms after working in Cuba.

The findings published Tuesday only heighten the mystery of what may have happened to the workers.

The imaging tests showed the workers had less white matter than a comparison group of healthy people and other structural differences. But researchers say they can’t explain the brain differences.

Between late 2016 and May 2018, several U.S. diplomats reported symptoms, some after hearing odd high-pitched sounds. Reported symptoms included balance problems, sleep and thinking difficulties, headaches and other complaints.

Cuba has denied any attack.

The study involved 40 people, including family members and others.

FOOD STAMPS

USDA rule could affect 3.1M food stamp recipients

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing to tighten automatic eligibility requirements for the food stamp program, a change that could affect about 3.1 million people.

The Agriculture Department says the rule would close “a loophole” that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps.

Under current law, states may confer eligibility for food stamps, officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, if they meet income and other requirements for TANF. USDA says states have expanded that to include households that “barely participate” in TANF.

USDA says this has resulted in people receiving food stamps who don’t need it. It estimates that in 2020, 3.1 million food stamp recipients, or 8% of the total could be affected.

