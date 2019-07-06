Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

FINANCIER-TEENAGE GIRLS AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials say…

FINANCIER-TEENAGE GIRLS

AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials say that wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New York on sex-trafficking charges.

Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday on charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.

Epstein is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.

Epstein’s arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast.

Epstein has been previously pleaded guilty to solicitation charges.

The new arrest come amid renewed scrutiny of that once-secret deal that ended a federal investigation and allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

The deal also required financial settlements to dozens of Epstein’s victims.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largest Southern California earthquake in nearly 20 years has jolted a vast area from Sacramento to Mexico, cracking buildings, setting fires, wrecking roads but only causing minor injuries.

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) from Ridgecrest, the same area of the Mojave Desert where a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit just a day earlier.

Several thousand people in Ridgecrest were without power, and there were reports of cracked buildings and fires stemming mostly from gas leaks or line breaks.

Hospital patients still hooked to IVs were wheeled out of a Ridgecrest hospital as a rockslide closed a state road in Kern County.

Several homes were knocked off their foundations.

Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days or weeks.

SHOPPING PLAZA EXPLOSION

Authorities investigate explosion at Florida shopping plaza

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards (about 91 meters) across the street.

Video and photos posted on social media showed a destroyed business with damaged buildings next to it. Police officer Chavez Grant said there were no known fatalities.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. The fire department called it a gas explosion with “multiple patients.”

ELECTION 2020-SOUTH CAROLINA

Rivals Biden, Harris to circle each other in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris are circling each other again — this time in South Carolina, a crucial early-voting state that will test the depths of their support with black voters.

As the former vice president and the California senator travel around South Carolina in the coming days, they’ll probably be pressed about their tense debate exchange over race and federally mandated school busing.

That’s not something at the forefront of the Democratic presidential primary, but it could resonate in South Carolina, which has complicated history with race and segregation.

Several Harris supporters in South Carolina say her pointed and personal critique of Biden, who opposed busing mandates in the 1970s, struck a chord.

NORTH-KOREA-DETAINEE DEATH

Seized North Korean ship sought for American student’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — The parents of Otto Warmbier have filed a claim for a seized North Korean cargo ship in a bid to collect a multimillion-dollar judgment in the American college student’s death.

Attorneys for the Warmbiers said in a court filing Wednesday they have a right to the assets after North Korea failed to respond to their wrongful death claim.

The Warmbiers say their son was tortured after being convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster and imprisoned for months.

He died days after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state in 2017. A U.S. judge has ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in the Warmbiers’ wrongful death suit.

North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier.

The U.S. seized the cargo ship in May because it was carrying coal in violation of U.N. sanctions.

MISSING MOUSEKETEER-CHARGES

Man arrested in death of original Mouseketeer in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon have arrested a man in the death of an original member of Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

Oregon State Police said 36-year-old Daniel James Burda was taken into custody Friday on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, criminal mistreatment and identity theft in the death of Dennis Day.

It’s unknown if Burda has an attorney.

Day’s husband, Ernie Caswell, first reported him missing nearly a year ago while at the hospital with memory loss.

Day’s body was then found at their Phoenix, Oregon, home in April following a months-long missing person investigation.

Neighbors say Burda had lived with the elderly couple at their southern Oregon house.

Day was a founding member of the Mickey Mouse Club for two seasons in the 1950s.

FAA CHIEF-NOMINEE

Nominee to head FAA faces questions about tenure at Delta

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into whether Delta Air Lines violated FAA rules about promoting safety at a time when President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the agency was in charge of Delta’s flight operations.

The FAA investigation grew out of allegations by a Delta pilot that the airline retaliated against her for raising safety concerns. The Associated Press obtained a copy of an FAA letter sent to the pilot’s attorney detailing the investigation. The FAA declined to comment on the probe.

Trump’s nominee, Stephen Dickson, is under growing criticism from Senate Democrats over his initial failure to disclose his involvement in the case of the whistle-blowing pilot, who was grounded a few weeks after she raised safety issues to Dickson and other Delta executives.

STOLEN SECRET DOCUMENTS

Mystery of NSA leak lingers as stolen document case winds up

WASHINGTON (AP) — About three years ago, federal agents descended on a Maryland house and spent hours questioning the homeowner about what a prosecutor would later call the theft of secret government documents on a “breathtaking scale .”

The suspect, Harold Martin, was a contractor for the National Security Agency. His arrest followed news of a devastating disclosure of government hacking tools by an internet group calling itself the Shadow Brokers . It seemed to some that the United States might have found another Edward Snowden, who also had been a contractor for the agency.

Later this month, the case against Martin is scheduled to be resolved in Baltimore’s federal court. But the identity of the Shadow Brokers, and whoever was responsible for a leak with extraordinary national security implications, will remain a public mystery.

MOTORCYCLES CRASH-MEMORIAL RIDE

Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Thousands of motorcyclists have traveled through parts of New Hampshire as a tribute to seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

An estimated 3,000 motorcycles, with 4,500 riders from around the country, took part in the Ride for the Fallen 7 on Saturday. They rode 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Laconia to the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial service was held in a nearby field.

Those killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. President Manny Ribeiro says the show of support is “just amazing.” He says of the ride: “This is what happens when good people die.”

The bikers were killed June 21 when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into them. The driver has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

SLOVENIA-MELANIA TRUMP STATUE

Melania Trump depicted in wooden statue in native Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The likeness of Melania Trump has been carved in wood in her native Slovenia.

A life-size sculpture of the U.S. first lady has been unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica, drawing mixed reactions from the locals.

The rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, showing her in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Her face is depicted in a naive local style.

It is the work of American artist Brad Downey, who is also showing photos of the statue in an exhibition in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

The first lady, born Melanija Knauss, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modeling. She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.