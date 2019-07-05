Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP QUESTION-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump considers executive order on census query WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he…

CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP QUESTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump considers executive order on census query

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is “very seriously” considering an executive order to get a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The Justice Department says it will continue to search for legal grounds to force the inclusion of the question.

Trump says his administration is exploring a number of legal options, but the Justice Department has not said exactly what options remain now that the Supreme Court has barred the question, at least temporarily.

The government has already begun the process of printing the census questionnaire without that question.

The administration’s focus on asking broadly about citizenship for the first time since 1950 reflects the enormous political stakes and potential costs in the once-a-decade population count.

UTAH STUDENT KILLED

Utah police say body of slain college student recovered

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police say the body of a slain college student has been recovered.

The disclosure came at a news conference Friday in the case involving 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Authorities previously said some of her remains were found in a suspect’s backyard in Salt Lake City. The body was discovered in a canyon 85 miles north of the city.

Lueck disappeared June 17, after she returned from a trip to her hometown of El Segundo, California, and took a Lyft from the airport to a park where she met someone.

Police say the last person she communicated with was 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi, who was also in the park

He’s being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes. No attorney has been listed for him.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 1,700 aftershocks reported in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seismologists say there have been 1,700 aftershocks in the wake of the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years but the chances of another large temblor are diminishing.

A magnitude 5.4 quake at 4:07 a.m. Friday is so far the strongest aftershock of Thursday’s 6.4 quake, which struck in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest.

Zachary Ross of the California Institute of Technology says the number of aftershocks might be slightly higher than average. He also says a quake of that size could continue producing aftershocks for years.

The quake caused some damage to buildings and roads in and around Ridgecrest.

However, seismologists say it’s unlikely the quake will affect any fault lines away from the immediate area, such as the mighty San Andreas.

CHICAGO FIREWORKS-PANIC-THE LATEST

The Latest: Warnings over possible gunman caused panic

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 4th of July stampede at Navy Pier that injured more than a dozen people started when private security officers who might have mistaken a firecracker for gunfire warned bystanders to take cover.

Fred Waller is Chicago Police chief of patrol. He told reporters at a news conference Friday that security officers believed there was a gunman and urged people to get to the ground. Waller says nearby city police officers searched the area according to protocol for a shooting incident.

But a panicked crowd scattered. Police say about 13 people were injured in the resulting melee.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says his staff will review the incident with the private security team but says he finds no fault in how it was handled.

TEACHER TRAINING-SHOOTINGS

Armed Utah teachers practice responding to school shootings

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Teachers in Utah are spending some of their summer learning how to care for wounds and shoot guns as part of a training held by police to prepare educators for an active shooter in their schools.

About 30 teachers met at a gun range last weekend as part of the first Utah County Sheriff’s Office Teachers Academy, where educators spend four weeks practicing how to respond to a shooting. Other sessions have focused on de-escalation techniques, self-defense and medical responses.

Active-shooter training for educations is becoming more common nationwide. Utah law lets teachers with concealed carry permits bring their weapons to school. And Sheriff Mike Smith said the popularity of concealed carry makes the training more important, though it isn’t mandatory.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSION-THE LATEST

The Latest: US wants meeting with UN nuke agency on Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The U.S. says it is requesting a special meeting of the board of the United Nations’ nuclear agency to discuss the latest developments in Iran’s atomic program.

The U.S. said Friday its ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Jackie Wolcott, had requested a special meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss its “latest, concerning report on the Iran regime’s nuclear program.”

The IAEA on Monday said its inspectors had confirmed Iran had surpassed the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium established in the 2015 deal promising the country economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal last year, but Iran had been abiding by the restrictions.

The IAEA says it will hold the meeting Wednesday.

BAHAMAS-AMERICANS KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cline’s daughter and her friend ‘lit up room’

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — A former teacher of two young women who died in a helicopter crash off the Bahamas described them as inseparable friends and caring and humble students.

Steven Anderson is a social studies teacher at The Benjamin School, a prep school with campuses in south Florida. He said in a statement Friday that 22-year-old Kameron Cline and 21-year-old Britney Searson were excellent students who “lit up the room.”

Cline was the daughter of West Virginia coal magnate Chris Cline, who was also one of the seven U.S. citizens who died when the Augusta AW139 helicopter they were aboard crashed Thursday en route from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The school also provided notes the girls published to each other in their yearbooks, including one in which Searson said to Cline that she couldn’t wait “to take on the rest of our lives together.”

Searson’s mother declined comment when reached by phone Friday.

AP-TEN-WIMBLEDON-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime loses at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the third round at Wimbledon.

The promising player who goes by the initials “FAA” lost to Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces but was still broken five times. The Canadian youngster only managed to break his opponent’s serve once.

Humbert, who is 21, is playing at Wimbledon for the first time and is now the youngest remaining player in the men’s draw. He’ll next face defending champion Novak Djokovic.

EXPLOSION-UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA

Explosion reported at University of Nevada, Reno dorm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police at University of Nevada, Reno say they’re responding to a “utilities accident” following reports of an explosion at a dormitory.

Authorities said Friday that police officers and firefighters were on scene and advised people to stay away.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos posted to social media showed extensive damage spanning multiple floors of a dormitory.

VENEZUELA

Maduro shows military might in Independence Day celebration

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro is overseeing a grand military parade celebrating Independence Day as the embattled socialist leader comes under mounting criticism for using brutal tactics to crush his opponents.

Friday’s celebration follows the release of a scathing report by the United Nations’ human rights watchdog that accuses government security forces of torture, sexual abuse and extrajudicial killings.

Maduro has maintained the military’s backing amid a political standoff with opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is trying to oust Maduro and has support from more than 50 nations, including the United States.

Guaido is calling on Venezuelans to take to the streets for huge demonstrations.

State TV shows Maduro regaling in his military might, applauding as soldiers march past, tanks roll by and fighter jets fly overhead.

