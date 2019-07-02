Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ASYLUM SEEKERS-DETENTION Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum seekers locked up SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has blocked a Trump administration policy that would keep thousands of asylum seekers locked up while…

ASYLUM SEEKERS-DETENTION

Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum seekers locked up

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has blocked a Trump administration policy that would keep thousands of asylum seekers locked up while they pursue their cases.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman ruled Tuesday that people who are detained after entering the country to seek protection are entitled to bond hearings. Attorney General William Barr announced in April that the government would no longer offer such hearings, but instead keep them in custody. It was part of the administration’s efforts to deter a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigrant rights advocates including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sued to block the policy, which was due to take effect July 15.

BC-US-CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION

Congressman shares video of migrants held at border facility

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has released video and photos of migrant women being held at a border facility in Texas.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro posted the images after touring a station in El Paso. Women held at the facility were “crammed into a prison-like cell with one toilet, but no running water to drink from or wash their hands,” Castro tweeted. Some had been separated from their children and held for more than 50 days, he said.

Castro said the women asked lawmakers to take down their names, shown in the video, to “let everyone know they need help.” He said the women feared retribution.

Officials had asked lawmakers touring the facility to leave their cell phones behind. After the visit, Democrats decried the conditions inside.

OBIT-LEE IACOCCA

Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

DETROIT (AP) — Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.

Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”

Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.

LIBYA

Libyan official says airstrike kills 40 migrants in Tripoli

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A Libyan health official says an airstrike has hit a detention center for migrants in a suburb of the capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people.

Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry of the U.N.-supported government, says the airstrike on the Tajoura detention center also wounded 80 migrants.

In a statement, the U.N.-supported government blamed the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, for the airstrike.

Libya is split between two warring governments and Hifter’s forces control much of the country’s east and south.

CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP QUESTION

Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question

The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.

That’s according to an attorney for a civil rights group that helped fight the addition of the question.

Kristen Clarke said Tuesday that Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits challenging the question that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.

The White House didn’t immediately comment on the decision. President Donald Trump has decried last week’s Supreme Court ruling saying the question was sought under a false pretext.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Census Bureau have not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment.

NAVY SEAL-MURDER CASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Navy SEAL acquitted of murder says he’s grateful

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL acquitted of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq says he’s “happy and grateful.”

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher spoke briefly with reporters Tuesday after a military jury in San Diego found him not guilty of murder and all but one other charge.

The jury is scheduled to sentence him Wednesday in San Diego.

Gallagher could face up to four months confinement after being convicted of a single charge of posing for photographs with a dead war casualty.

But he could receive credit for the more than six months he served awaiting trial.

TRUMP-MODEL SUPPORTERS

Trump Facebook ads use models to portray actual supporters

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is using models to portray actual supporters.

The ads show a young woman on a beach in Florida, a Hispanic man on a city street in Texas and a bearded hipster in a coffee shop in Washington, D.C., all making glowing, voice-over endorsements of the president.

But the people in the videos are actually models in stock footage produced in France, Brazil and Turkey, and available to anyone for a fee.

Though the videos include a disclaimer that says “actual testimonial, actor portrayal,” they raise the question why a campaign that can fill arenas with supporters would have to buy stock footage of models to portray them.

Trump’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

TRUMP-FEDERAL RESERVE-NOMINEES

Trump nominates Waller, Shelton for 2 Fed board vacancies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says on Twitter he will nominate economists Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to fill two vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Waller is currently the executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, where he has worked since June 2009. Shelton is the U.S. executive director for the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

Trump’s choices come at a time when he has harshly criticized the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell for choosing not to cut interest rates.

IMMIGRATION-CHILD DETENTION-REPORT

Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help

HOUSTON (AP) — A report from government auditors includes images of people penned into overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, including one man pressing a cardboard sign to a cell window with the word “help.”

The report released Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General warns that facilities in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley face “serious overcrowding” and require “immediate attention.”

In one photo, women and children can be seen sleeping on the floor with only Mylar blankets for cover. Several people are wearing surgical masks.

In another, the auditors say 88 men were being held in a cell with a capacity of 41.

DHS has blamed the surge of families crossing the border for straining its capacity. But reports of filthy conditions in some facilities have sparked outrage.

BuzzFeed first reported on a draft version of the report.

NIKE-FLAG SHOE

Report: Nike pulls flag sneaker after Kaepernick complaint

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike is pulling a flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The shoe’s heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.

The Air Max 1 USA shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday, the Journal reports.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lashed out at Nike over Twitter, saying that he is asking the state’s Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company to locate there.

