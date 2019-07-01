Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BORDER PATROL-FACEBOOK PAGE Border Patrol Chief: Sexist Facebook posts ‘inappropriate’ CLINT, Texas (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says sexist posts and comments mocking migrant deaths in a closed Facebook group for…

Border Patrol Chief: Sexist Facebook posts ‘inappropriate’

CLINT, Texas (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says sexist posts and comments mocking migrant deaths in a closed Facebook group for agents and employees are “completely inappropriate.”

Carla Provost said in a statement Monday that any employee who violated standards will be held accountable. ProPublica published a report on the group that comprises about 9,500 current and former employees. There are about 20,000 active Border Patrol agents.

Group members posted graphic doctored images of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat. Other posts refer to Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Veronica Escobar, of Texas, in sexually explicit ways. One member encouraged agents to throw burritos at them during a facility tour Monday.

The assistant commissioner of the office of professional responsibility says the “disturbing social media activity” is being investigated.

The Latest: ‘Seriously?’ Iran asks of White House’s latest

VIENNA (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is expressing his exasperation over a White House statement on his country’s nuclear program.

Mohammad Javad Zarif simply wrote early Tuesday on Twitter: “Seriously?”

That was in response to a White House statement late Monday claiming: “There is little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms.”

The White House did not elaborate on how Iran could break the terms of the deal that had yet to be implemented.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers saw it limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the accord last year. On Monday, officials acknowledged Iran broke through the limit the deal placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

Girl recalls poor care in Texas border station

A 12-year-old girl who spent 12 days locked in a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas says she and other migrant children slept on the floor and some were locked away when they cried for their parents.

In a video obtained by The Associated Press, the girl — speaking in Spanish — tells her attorneys that children were “treated badly” and were not allowed to play or bathe.

The girl’s face is not visible on the video to protect her privacy and not jeopardize her immigration case.

El Paso, Texas lawyer Taylor Levy says the girl and her 6-year-old sister were separated from their aunt when they arrived in the U.S. Levy says the Central American children were put in a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, near El Paso.

The Latest: Hong Kong leader condemns protest in legislature

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has condemned protesters who broke into the city’s legislature and vandalized the building.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at an early Tuesday morning news conference that she hopes the wider Hong Kong community will agree it is right to condemn the protest and hope that society returns to normal as soon as possible.

Hundreds of protesters smashed windows and pried open metal curtains to get into the legislature Monday night. Once inside, they spray-painted slogans on the walls, turned over file cabinets in offices and strew documents on floors.

The protesters say that Lam has not responded to their demands despite multiple protests in recent weeks.

The Latest: Tanks arrive in DC ahead of July 4 celebration

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two Army tanks have arrived in Washington ahead of a Fourth of July celebration that President Donald Trump says will include military hardware.

An Associated Press photographer says the two M1A1 Abrams tanks are with four other military vehicles on a freight train in a railyard at the southeastern edge of Washington.

The vehicles are being guarded by military police but are visible to passersby on nearby paths. A military official earlier told the AP that the tanks were transported north from Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Trump told reporters Monday that the tanks will be stationed outside the Fourth of July celebration but has not given details on how they will be used.

Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US

HOUSTON (AP) — A 33-year-old father of two American-born children has been allowed to return to the U.S. two years after being deported to El Salvador.

Jose Escobar arrived in Houston on Monday, days after winning a waiver from U.S. immigration authorities. A group of supporters welcomed him at the airport.

Escobar was a teen when his family settled in the U.S. in 2001 with temporary protected status, which was granted to Salvadorans who were victims of earthquakes that year. But because of filing errors, Escobar wasn’t protected. After President Donald Trump took office and widened the priorities for detaining and deporting immigrants without authorization, Escobar was arrested and quickly deported.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, refers to Escobar as his constituent and flew to El Salvador to press his case.

Baptism by fire: Stephanie Grisham’s eventful first days

WASHINGTON (AP) — She is President Donald Trump’s new top spokeswoman, but Stephanie Grisham barely said a word in what became her introduction to the world.

The president’s new press secretary and top communications aide received a baptism by fire over the weekend. Grisham accompanied the president on his high-stakes trip to Asia and had to throw her body into a fracas with North Korea security officials.

It was an early sign of how Grisham might reshape a role she didn’t technically start until Monday. The former Trump campaign staffer and aide to the first lady is stepping in her new job as Trump enters a stretch that may determine whether he gets another four years on the job.

Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

Skaggs started the Angels’ game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles’ injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

The Latest: Wimbledon executive says seeding system is fine

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The chief executive of the All England Club says the formula used to seed players at Wimbledon is not contentious.

Rafael Nadal, who is ranked second in world but was seeded third for the grass-court major, complained about Wimbledon’s system last week. Nadal, who recently won his 12th French Open title, said he thinks it’s unfair that Wimbledon is the only tournament that uses its own seeding system.

“It’s a formula that’s been in place for a long time,” Richard Lewis said. “So it is what it is, really. From our point of view it wasn’t controversial, because we had no choice, really. The formula is in place, so we just simply stuck to the formula. I think there’s a good logic to the formula.”

The ATP’s top 32 men are seeded at Wimbledon, but the order is based on a formula that gives players additional credit for ranking points earned at tournaments played on grass over the preceding two years. That allowed Roger Federer, who won his 10th title at Halle, Germany, last month, to jump ahead of Nadal, who potentially could have to beat both Novak Djokovic and Federer to win what would be his third championship at Wimbledon.

Lewis also said the club wouldn’t be showing the England national soccer team’s Women’s World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday against the United States on screens around the grounds.

The All England Club had a similar issue last year, when the men’s team reached the semifinals at the World Cup in Russia.

“We’re being consistent, as we have been in previous years,” Lewis said. “We’ll show the tennis. People can watch the football on their mobile devices, and we’re very relaxed about that. But the big screen will stick to the tennis, as in previous years.”

Hong Kong protests may give Taiwan’s leader a boost vs China

BEIJING (AP) — Recent anti-government protests in Hong Kong are echoing in Taiwan, possibly giving the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen a lift in her campaign to resist Beijing’s pressure for political unification and win a second term in next year’s elections.

The demonstrations sparked by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s now-shelved push for unpopular extradition legislation have turned a glaring spotlight on China’s “one country, two systems” framework for ruling the former British colony, the same formula it envisages imposing on self-governing Taiwan.

That proposal has never found much support among Taiwan’s independence-minded voters. Events in Hong Kong now seem to be handing Tsai even more ammunition to attack opponents who argued that an accommodation with Beijing could be reached.

