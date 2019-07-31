Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST The Latest: Democratic candidates preview Midwest strategy DETROIT (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates have plenty of theories…

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Democratic candidates preview Midwest strategy

DETROIT (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates have plenty of theories about why President Donald Trump won the Midwest and how they can take it away from him in 2020.

Joe Biden is reminding a Detroit debate audience that he helped implement bills during the Great Recession that helped bail out General Motors.

Sen. Cory Booker says Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were lost because of Russian meddling and Republican suppression of black votes, and Booker says he’d prioritize nonwhite voters to flip those states.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand notes her electoral success in upstate New York to prove she can reach swing voters.

Andrew Yang says winning requires making a case to Midwesterners that the growing economy “has left them behind.”

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

Advocates: ‘Horrible deja vu’ in continued family separation

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates for migrant parents and children separated at the border say there’s a “horrible sense of deja vu” in the continued disruption of families even after a court injunction over the practice.

The American Civil Liberties Union says more than 900 children were taken from parents in the year after the judge ordered it to be curtailed except under limited circumstances.

Anthony Enriquez is director of the unaccompanied minors program for the Archdiocese of New York’s Catholic Charities Community Services. He says the government doesn’t seem to care about the court order.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Advocates hope the ACLU filing will lead to the judge giving more specific instructions to the government on reuniting the separated families.

AP-US-TRUMP-PRESCRIPTION-DRUG-IMPORTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Plan to allow drug imports will take time

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s unclear how soon consumers will see benefits from a Trump administration plan to allow Americans to legally and safely import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada for the first time.

The move would reverse years of refusals by health authorities amid a public outcry over high prices for life-sustaining medications.

It is a step toward fulfilling a 2016 campaign promise by President Donald Trump. It weakens an import ban that has stood as a symbol of the political clout of the pharmaceutical industry.

The plan has to go through time-consuming regulatory approval and later could face court challenges from drugmakers. And there’s no telling how Canada will react to becoming the drugstore for its much bigger neighbor, with potential consequences for policymakers and consumers there.

NAVY JET CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: 7 on ground hurt in California Navy jet crash

CHINA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven people on the ground have been injured in the crash of a Navy jet in California’s Mojave Desert.

Death Valley National Park spokesman Patrick Taylor say the seven were park visitors and have only minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what happened to the pilot of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, which went down during a training mission Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near a park area nicknamed Star Wars Canyon where fighter jets practice low-flying maneuvers and tourists often gather to watch.

The crash area is about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.

The aircraft was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

MUSIC-WOODSTOCK 50

Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock 50 is officially canceled.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the troubled festival that hit a series of setbacks in the last four months won’t take place next month.

The three-day festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 16-18, but holdups included permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company.

Last week Jay-Z, Dead & Company and John Fogerty announced they wouldn’t perform at the event after organizers said it was moving to Maryland from New York.

The original Woodstock, a festival pushing the message of peace, love and music, was a seminal, groundbreaking event in 1969 that featured performances by Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, the Who and other iconic acts.

AP-BBO-MLB-TRADES-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Angels acquire catcher Max Stassi

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired catcher Max Stassi from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor-league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.

Stassi, who has played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros, is batting .167 with a home run and three RBIs in 31 games this season. General manager Billy Eppler said the move was more about adding catching depth and Stassi’s strength behind the plate. According to MLB Statcast, Stassi is the second-best pitch framer in the AL with a 54.1% strike rate.

Catcher Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers..

OBIT-HAROLD PRINCE

Towering Broadway director and producer Hal Prince dead

NEW YORK (AP) — Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Opera,” ”Cabaret,” ”Company” and “Sweeney Todd” and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died. Prince was 91.

Prince’s publicist Rick Miramontez says Prince died Wednesday after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Prince was known for his fluid, cinematic director’s touch and was unpredictable and uncompromising in his choice of stage material. He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalize, such as a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.

MASS KILLINGS-2019

US records nearly 20 mass killings for the year so far

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. has recorded nearly 20 mass killings so far this year.

The majority of them were domestic violence attacks that received scant national attention compared to high-profile public shootings in recent years at schools, churches and concerts. A database compiled by The Associated Press, Northeastern University and USA Today shows that the number of mass killings is on track to hold steady in 2019 from past years.

Four mass shootings happened in public places so far this year, compared with 10 in 2018 and seven in 2017. But 2019 saw a big increase in the number of mass killings in domestic disputes, helping to keep this year’s overall numbers similar to past years.

There have been 10 family mass killings this year. There were 10 during all of 2017.

