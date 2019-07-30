Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST The Latest: Buttigieg says ‘racial divide lives within me’ DETROIT (AP) — Pete Buttigieg says that as…

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Buttigieg says ‘racial divide lives within me’

DETROIT (AP) — Pete Buttigieg says that as mayor of the diverse town of South Bend, Indiana, “the racial divide lives within me.”

During Tuesday’s debate, Buttigieg was asked how he would convince black voters that he should be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Buttigieg, who is white, says he didn’t become mayor “to end racism,” but he had worked on issues of race, crime and poverty affecting communities of color.

Buttigieg has been criticized for his handling of a police-involved shooting that took him off the campaign trail last month. He came home to a black community that was frustrated and outraged nearly five years after the Black Lives Matter movement was born amid increased awareness about the shootings of unarmed black men by police.

__

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says more than 900 children have been separated from their families at the border since a judge ordered last year that the practice be sharply curtailed.

The group said in a court filing Tuesday in San Diego that 911 children had been separated from their families since the court order. They include 678 whose parents faced allegations of criminal conduct. Other reasons include alleged gang affiliation, unfitness or child safety concerns, “unverified familial relationship,” or parent illness.

The ACLU says about one of every five children separated is under 5 years old.

In June 2018, the judge ordered that the practice of splitting families at the border be halted except in limited circumstances, like a parent’s criminal history or concerns about a child’s safety.

NKOREA-LAUNCH

SKorea says NKorea has fired unidentified projectiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were done Wednesday from the North’s northeastern area.

It wasn’t immediately known exactly what North Korea fired.

The launches came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea last Thursday in an apparent effort to ramp up pressure on the United States ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the U.S.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-FESTIVAL-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: FBI: Gilroy gunman was ‘kind of a loner’

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The FBI says the man responsible for a Northern California festival shooting was “kind of a loner” whom they are still trying to learn key details about.

Craig Fair, the bureau’s deputy special agent in charge of the San Francisco Division, says investigators are still determining Santino William Legan’s mindset before he fired an AK-47 style rifle at people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He says investigators haven’t yet determined why Legan moved to Nevada, where he purchased two guns, one of which he used in the incident and another that was found in his car.

Fair says the 19-year-old appears to have been a loner, and he notes that people who act alone are “exceptionally dangerous” because they often don’t communicate their plans to anyone in advance.

TRUMP-DNC LAWSUIT

Judge rejects Democrats case against Trump 2016 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has tossed out a lawsuit by Democrats alleging that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign conspired with Russia.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl (KOH-tohl) said Tuesday that the Russian Federation was “undoubtably” the primary wrongdoer in the alleged criminal enterprise and the federation can’t be sued in U.S. courts except in special circumstances not present in this case.

He said the actions of the Trump campaign and others are protected by the First Amendment.

Koeltl’s written ruling came 11 days after he heard oral arguments.

The lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee alleged that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia, WikiLeaks, Trump’s son-in-law and others. Trump’s campaign and lawyers for the other defendants denied the allegations.

TV-WOODSTOCK DOCUMENTARY

Producer of 1969’s Woodstock calls it a lesson in community

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A producer of the 1969 Woodstock festival says he’s come to appreciate what it represented.

Joel Rosenman said Tuesday he was so immersed in pulling off the massive event he didn’t realize people “were having the time of their life” despite problems.

While they reveled in the music of artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Who, Rosenman says concertgoers also banded together to cope with food shortages, rain and more. He helped conceive the concert in rural New York that drew some 500,000 people.

He says that screening a new PBS documentary about it helped him realize that adversity can foster a sense of community, not hinder it.

The program, “Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation,” will air Aug. 6 as part of PBS’ “American Experience” series.

CONGO-EBOLA

Congo officials say 2nd Ebola case confirmed in city of Goma

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials in Congo say a second Ebola case has been confirmed in Goma, the city of more than 2 million people where the first confirmed case of a current outbreak was reported earlier this month.

A statement read out by local officials on Tuesday said the infected man was isolated earlier in the day and there appeared to be no link between his illness and the previous case in Goma.

The officials said he arrived on July 13 from a mining area in northeastern Congo’s Ituri province and started showing symptoms on July 22. He is now at an Ebola treatment center.

Goma is on Congo’s heavily traveled border with Rwanda and has an international airport.

Days after the first Goma case was announced, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a global emergency.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS

44 charged with rioting to appear in Hong Kong court

HONG KONG (AP) — Supporters have gathered outside a court in Hong Kong ahead of a court appearance by more than 40 protesters who have been charged with rioting.

The supporters chanted “Reclaim Hong Kong” in a heavy rain Wednesday morning. They are protesting China’s influence in the city’s affairs.

Police said late Tuesday that 44 people had been charged with rioting and one other with possessing offensive weapons. They were detained after clashes with police at an unauthorized protest on Sunday.

The riot charges are the most serious brought since protests began last month. News of the charges prompted more protests outside two police stations Tuesday night.

PRESIDENTS-RACIST GESTURES

Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s recent tweets aren’t the first time a president has drawn attention for racist gestures.

Throughout American history, presidents have uttered comments, issued decisions and made public and private moves that critics said were racist, either at the time or in later generations.

Thomas Jefferson wrote that black slaves smelled and couldn’t produce art or poetry. Woodrow Wilson screened the racist film “The Birth of a Nation” at the White House without apology. Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon used racist epithets in secretly recorded conversations with aides.

Many of the early presidents owned black slaves. They also held power when African Americans, Native Americans and Latinos did not have the right to vote or serve on juries and could be refused service in public accommodations.

WISCONSIN SHOOTINGS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wisconsin sheriff draws parallel with Closs case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a man suspected of killing four people may have been imitating the abduction last year of teenager Jayme Closs.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Tuesday that investigators may never know exactly what led to the Sunday attacks. He says Ritchie German Jr. killed three of his family members and later killed a 24-year-old woman at another home before killing himself.

Kowalczyk says German used a shotgun to blast his way into the woman’s home, and then shot and wounded her parents. Authorities also say German left his car running with items inside that suggested similarities to the Closs case.

They wouldn’t elaborate on those items.

Chief Deputy Chad Holum says if abduction was intended, “it did not work out for him.”

Jayme Closs was abducted from her parents’ home last fall in Barron, just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the site of the most recent slayings. Jayme’s parents were killed, but she eventually escaped from her abductor.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.