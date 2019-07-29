Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP Trump steps up attack on black lawmaker, calls him ‘racist’ WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing accusations of racism for…

TRUMP

Trump steps up attack on black lawmaker, calls him ‘racist’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing accusations of racism for his incendiary tweets, President Donald Trump is seeking to deflect the criticism by labeling a leading black congressman as himself racist.

In the latest rhetorical shot at non-white lawmakers, Trump said Sunday that his weekend comments referring to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ majority-black Baltimore district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live” were not racist. Instead, Trump argued, “if racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess.”

His comments capped a weekend of attacks on Cummings, the son of former sharecroppers who rose to become the powerful chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Vigil held after deadly California shooting

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Gilroy residents have come to City Hall to light candles, comfort each other and show strength after Sunday night’s shooting that killed three people, including two children, ages 6 and 13.

A city councilor led residents Monday night in a chant of “We are Gilroy strong!”

The crowd cheered when Mayor Roland Velasco said the community “cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down.”

The 19-year-old gunman invaded the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which draws thousands of people from the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. He was slain by police.

CAPITAL ONE-DATA BREACH

Capital One target of massive data breach

Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said Monday it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator.

The FBI has arrested the person, reportedly in Seattle, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Capital One says it believes that it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud , but it will continue to investigate.

The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers. It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE

Stakes rising for 2020 Dems ahead of 2nd presidential debate

DETROIT (AP) — Democrats gathering in Detroit for a pivotal presidential debate will have to decide, once again, how to respond to President Donald Trump while presenting their own vision for the country.

Candidates are sure to use the setting Tuesday and Wednesday to blast Trump’s recent racist and incendiary tweets and comments, first about four congresswomen and more recently about Baltimore, a diverse city that, like Detroit, has faced challenges.

They’ll also be under pressure to provide specifics about how they would improve life for Americans by lowering the cost of health care or protecting jobs.

The second Democratic debate has higher stakes for the field of more than 20 candidates. For several candidates, the debate will likely offer a last chance to be considered a serious contender for the party’s nomination.

AP-EU-ITALY-POLICE-OFFICER-SLAIN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: US diplomat visits teen held in officer’s death

ROME (AP) — The family of a 19-year-old California resident who is under investigation for the Rome slaying of an Italian police officer says a U.S. government official has briefly met with the jailed teen.

His family said in a statement Monday that Finnegan Lee Elder had gone to Rome as part of his first solo trip to Europe because a friend from home, 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorthand, “apparently has family there and had invited him to stay.”

Natale-Hjorth also is in custody in connection with Friday’s fatal stabbing of 35-year-old on-duty plainclothes officer Mario Cerciello Rega during what Italian authorities alleged was an extortion attempt by the teens to get money and drugs.

Court records show Elder is suspected of being the one who knifed the officer, while Natale-Hjorthand is suspected of hitting the slain officer’s partner.

Elder grew up in San Francisco and played rugby and football in school. He had just finished his first year attending a community college. His

The family statement said: “Finn has no criminal record and no disciplinary record at any school he attended.”

The statement continued: “We continue to gather facts about his case through his legal representatives. Meanwhile, we are grateful that he has been provided medical care. There is much we do not know yet.”

BRAZIL-PRISON RIOT

At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities say at least 52 prisoners have been killed by other inmates during a riot at a prison in northern Brazil.

Para state prison officials say 16 of the victims were decapitated while others were asphyxiated.

Inmates also set part of the Altamira prison on fire, preventing authorities from entering parts of the facility. The total number of victims could rise.

Authorities say a fight between criminal groups erupted early Monday.

No members of the prison’s staff were injured.

KATY PERRY-SONG THEFT TRIAL

Jury: Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ copied Christian rap song

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has found that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied a 2009 Christian rap song.

The nine-member federal jury in Los Angeles returned the unanimous verdict Monday.

The decision came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors first sued alleging that “Dark Horse” stole from “Joyful Noise,” a song he released under the stage name Flame.

Gray’s attorneys argued that the beat and instrumental line featured through nearly half of “Dark Horse” are substantially similar to those of “Joyful Noise.”

Perry and the song’s co-authors testified during the seven-day trial that none of them had heard the song or heard of Gray before the lawsuit.

“Dark Horse” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned Perry a Grammy nomination.

The case now goes to a penalty phase, where the jury will decide how much the plaintiffs are owed for the copyright infringement.

EUROPE-HEAT WAVE

It’s official: UK broke temperature record during heat wave

LONDON (AP) — Britain has officially had its hottest day on record.

Weather agency the Met Office says the temperature reached 38.7 C (101.7 F) at Cambridge University Botanic Garden in eastern England during last week’s heat wave.

The temperature was recorded Thursday and confirmed Monday after “quality control and analysis” by the Met Office.

The previous U.K. record was 38.5 C (101.3 F), set in August 2003.

Temperature records fell across Europe last week as a suffocating heat wave swept up from the Sahara.

Met office climate scientist Mark McCarthy said climate change was making extreme temperatures more common.

He said “climate change has increased the likelihood and severity of heatwave episodes across Europe, which will have also increased the risks of a 40 Celsius temperature event in the U.K.”

FORTNITE CHAMP

16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3 million

NEW YORK (AP) — All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

That payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.

Giersdorf, who goes by “Bugha” in the gamer world, says “words can’t explain it.”

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.

TRUMP-SAUDI-ARMS SALES

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has failed to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump over his administration’s plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump’s decision to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers. In a bipartisan pushback, Democrats and Republicans banded together to pass resolutions blocking the $8.1 billion weapons sales to the U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.

A vote Monday to override Trump’s veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.

The White House said stopping the sales would send a signal that the United States doesn’t stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats from hostile countries such as Iran are increasing.

