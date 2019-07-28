Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning WASHINGTON (AP) — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving…

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE

Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his job next month, ending a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump’s clashes with intelligence officials.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the nation’s top intelligence official would step aside on Aug. 15, and that he would nominate a Texas congressman, Republican John Ratcliffe, to the post.

Coats frequently appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government’s intelligence agencies.

Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who questioned special counsel Robert Mueller last week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

TRUMP

Top aide says Trump’s criticism of black lawmaker not racist

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide defends President Donald Trump’s disparaging tweets about an influential black Democratic congressman and his Baltimore district as a justified response to the lawmaker’s criticism of administration border policies.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump was upset over what he perceives to be inaccurate statements by Rep. Elijah Cummings about conditions in which children are being held in detention at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mulvaney tells “Fox News Sunday” that “when the president hears lies like that, he’s going to fight back.”

At a hearing last week, Cummings accused a top administration official of wrongly calling reports of filthy, overcrowded border facilities “unsubstantiated.”

Mulvaney denies that Trump’s Twitter comments Saturday were racist and says Trump would criticize any lawmaker who spoke unfairly about his policies.

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Witnesses describe confusion, panic at festival

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses to the shooting Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California described the confusion and panic at the scene, the Mercury News reported.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with her friends and relatives.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Reyes said. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Reyes told the Mercury News that she didn’t run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. “It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming.”

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival’s Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. “But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening,” Jones said.

At least five people were hospitalized Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a hospital spokeswoman says.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Video first posted on social media sites about an hour ago showed people running for safety at the festival,

PUERTO RICO-GOVERNOR

Woman set to replace Puerto Rico governor rejects job

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico’s embattled governor amid a political crisis says she doesn’t want the job.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said Sunday in a Twitter post that she hopes Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will appoint a secretary of state before resigning Aug. 2 as planned.

Former secretary of state Luis Rivera Marín would have been next in line according to the U.S. territory’s Constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.

Vázquez, who is next in line, said she has told Rosselló about her wishes. Her comments come as Puerto Ricans also demand her ouster amid the political crisis.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong police battle protesters with tear gas

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have appealed to people to stay indoors with their windows shut as officers use tear gas to try to drive protesters from the streets.

Chaotic scenes filled several blocks in the western part of Hong Kong island Sunday night as police pushed the protesters back and away from the Chinese government’s liaison office and a police station.

Protesters threw eggs at the liaison office last weekend and splattered paint on China’s national emblem.

The demonstrators are demanding direct elections for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s leader, the resignation of the current leader and an investigation into police use of force to quell earlier protests.

IMMIGRATION-HUNGER STRIKE

Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for three Indian nationals seeking asylum in the U.S. says they have been forced to receive IV drips at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike.

A court official says the U.S. Department of Justice filed orders with federal judges last week that relate to non-consensual hydration or feeding for four men.

Linda Corchado, who represents three of the four men named in the court orders, says the men have been locked up for months and they are trying to appeal or reopen asylum claims that were denied. She says as of Sunday, they had gone 20 days without food.

Lawyers and activists who spoke with the men fear that force-feeding may be next.

Corchado says the fourth man is also Indian and is represented by another attorney. It’s unclear if that man was also forced to accept an IV.

ITALY-POLICEMAN SLAIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Teens’ schools react to officer’s Rome killing

ROME (AP) — A high school and a community college in California have issued statements about the two American teenagers who are being held in the slaying of a police officer in Italy.

J.C. Farr, principal of Tamalpais High School north of San Francisco, confirmed 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth and 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder graduated in 2018.

Farr said Sunday: “We were stunned to learn that two members of our community were arrested in connection to the killing of a policeman in Rome” and “can add no additional information, other than offering sincere condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in this tragic situation.”

A spokeswoman for Santa Barbara City College, Luz Reyes-Martin, said Natale-Hjorth had just finished his first year at the junior college but there was no record of Elder “having been actively enrolled” there.

MISSING CHILD-OREGON

Montana searchers find body of missing Oregon child

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police in Medford, Oregon, say Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing Oregon child.

Montana police were searching for 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Medford police say a dead 2-year-old believed to be Aiden was found in a remote area of Montana.

The body was found in the same area that Janiak and Salcido were seen several days earlier.

Medford police say witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by the family.

MOON LANDING-RETURN TO HAWAII

After first steps on moon, crew welcomed home with aloha

HONOLULU (AP) — Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins’ trip to the moon concluded with a stay in Hawaii.

July 20 marked the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but after those historic first steps NASA still had to get the three astronauts safely back to Earth — and the waters off Hawaii are where the cone-shaped spacecraft splashed down.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday, the anniversary of the astronaut’s return to earth, that the aircraft carrier USS Hornet was about 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) southwest of Hawaii waiting for them to return.

After two sonic booms and a fireball, three huge parachutes slowed the descent to the Pacific Ocean.

The crew was scooped up and placed in quarantine, where they were met by President Richard Nixon and returned to Pearl Harbor.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Egan Bernal wins Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.

