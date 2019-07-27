Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

RUSSIA-OPPOSITION-THE LATEST The Latest: Moscow police say over 1,000 arrests in protests MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police say more than…

The Latest: Moscow police say over 1,000 arrests in protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested in a day of protests against the exclusion of several opposition candidates from the ballot for this fall’s city council elections.

The protests Saturday lasted more than seven hours, first in the area of the mayor’s office and then moving to a square about a kilometer (half-mile) away.

State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti cited police as saying 1,074 people had been arrested. There was no immediate information what charges they face.

Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.

Trump lashed out in tweets Saturday against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.”

It was the president’s latest assault on a prominent lawmaker, and the people he represents, two weeks after he sparked nationwide controversy with racist tweets directed at four congresswomen of color.

His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals.

Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people.

But that fact hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ calls for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.

They depict a system in meltdown. The numbers tell a different story, not as dire.

Government surveys show about 90 percent of the population has coverage. And independent experts estimate that more than half of the roughly 30 million uninsured are eligible for health insurance through existing programs.

Now the bigger issue seems to be that many people with health insurance struggle to pay their deductibles and copays. About 44 million are deemed underinsured.

The Latest: Hong Kong police clear train station by force

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have cleared a train station by force after some protesters refused to disperse.

Police wearing heavy-duty helmets and wielding batons late Saturday suddenly rushed into Yuen Long station, where a few hundred protesters had taken refuge from tear gas following a banned march in the area earlier in the day.

Some officers swung their batons at protesters, prompting them to scream and run. Others appeared to be urging their colleagues to hang back. Blood splattered on the station floor.

One of the rally’s organizers said 288,000 people participated in the march, which was intended as a show of defiance against police as well as a white-clad mob that attacked people in Yuen Long station last Sunday. Most had left the area by the time police charged into the station.

Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’

President Donald Trump’s administration is proposing to end an option that has allowed states to exceed federal eligibility thresholds for food stamps.

Dozens of states have gotten around federal income or asset limits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by using federal welfare grants to produce brochures informing food stamp applicants about other available social services. As long as the brochures were paid for with federal welfare money, states could bypass income and asset restrictions for food stamps.

The tactic had been promoted by former President Barack Obama’s administration as a way to allow low-income households to increase their savings and earnings before losing food stamps. But Trump’s administration describes it as a “loophole” to federal law.

The Latest: 2 American teens jailed in Italian cop killing

ROME (AP) — An Italian detention order says two American teenagers from California are being held in jail for investigation of murder in the fatal stabbing of a police officer.

The detention order was displayed on Italian state broadcaster RAI and it named the two suspects as Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder. The order says they were both born in San Francisco in 2000. Police confirmed that the detention order shown on state TV was authentic.

Both are suspected in the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old officer Mario Cerciello Rega after a drug deal gone wrong. They are also being investigated for attempted extortion.

Elder’s lawyer, Francesco Codini, said his client exercised his right not to respond to questions during a detention hearing held Saturday in the Rome jail where the two teens are being kept.

The judge hasn’t ruled if they will be kept in jail beyond an initial three-day period.

Plan halted to house migrant kids at Oklahoma Army base

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say there is no longer a need to detain migrant children at an Oklahoma Army base and that preparations to house them there have stopped.

Evelyn Stauffer, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families, said in a news release Saturday that the decision to stop the preparations at Fort Sill was made because there has been a decrease in the number of unaccompanied migrant children coming into the U.S.

She didn’t reply to messages seeking further information.

Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, says the White House notified Stitt of the change but said Fort Sill could still be used if the number of children coming into the country rises again.

Last weekend, an estimated 400 people protested the plan to detain migrant children at the base, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. It was used to house Japanese Americans during world War II and Apache prisoners of war from 1894-1910.

Colombian cycling ‘beetles’ chase Tour leader Bernal’s dream

ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia (AP) — Tomás Moreno sneaks a quick glance over his shoulder before speeding across the white finish line and throwing his hands in the air. It’s the 8-year-old’s first ever cycling win but he’s already looking to follow in the path blazed by Egan Bernal, who hauled himself up from a modest upbringing in this Andean town outside Colombia’s capital to the pinnacle of competitive cycling.

“I want to go to the Tour de France and do everything I can to win,” says Moreno.

He’s not the only Colombian child dreaming big these days with Bernal poised to win the Tour de France.

A few blocks away, young cyclists pack Zipaquira’s plaza to watch on a giant screen their town’s favorite son defend the yellow jersey.

Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz out of hospital after shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is out of the hospital following three surgeries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic.

The Red Sox said Saturday that they’ve been told Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said there will be an update on his condition next week.

ESPN reported the 43-year-old Ortiz has been home since Friday and will continue his recovery there.

Ortiz had been at the Boston hospital since June 10, a day after he was shot. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

A 10-time All-Star, Big Papi led the Red Sox to three World Series championships before retiring after the 2016 season.

Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran faces key test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a crossroads.

His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The administration faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to extend or cancel sanctions waivers to foreign companies working on Iran’s civilian nuclear program as permitted under the deal.

Ending the waivers is a move favored by Trump’s allies in Congress who endorse a tough approach to Iran. But it also would escalate tensions with Iran and with some European allies.

Two officials say a divided administration is likely to keep the waivers afloat with temporary extensions. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

