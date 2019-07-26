Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-BORDER WALL-LAWSUIT High court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has…

SUPREME COURT-BORDER WALL-LAWSUIT

High court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.

The Supreme Court said Friday that it would lift a freeze on the money put in place by a lower court. The Supreme Court’s action means the Trump administration can tap the funds and begin work on four contracts it has awarded. Four liberal justices wouldn’t have allowed construction to start.

A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month. The freeze had prevented the government from tapping approximately $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to replace existing sections of barrier in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.

IMMIGRATION-DEPORTATIONS

As Trump expands deportation powers, immigrants prepare

CHICAGO (AP) — A sweeping expansion of deportation powers unveiled by the Trump administration has sent chills through immigrant communities.

The powers unveiled this week has prompted some lawyers to advise migrants to gather up as much documentation as possible to prove they’ve been in the U.S.

Attorneys and immigrant rights groups gave conflicting advice about whether to carry these documents.

The uncertainty about how the policy might play out has made it harder to give clear guidance to immigrants.

Critics say the new policy will embolden Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers to indiscriminately round up immigrants.

ICE’s acting director says this “important took” will be applied consistently and will be well-documented.

The expansion is certain to face lawsuits.

UNITED STATES-GUATEMALA

Trump says Guatemala signing deal to restrict asylum cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Guatemala is signing an agreement to restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America.

The so-called “safe third country” agreement would require migrants, including Salvadorans and Hondurans, who cross into Guatemala on their way to the U.S. to apply for protections in Guatemala instead of at the U.S. border. It could potentially ease the crush of migrants overwhelming the U.S. immigration system and hand Trump a concession he could herald as a win.

The two countries had been negotiating such an agreement for months, and Trump threatened Wednesday to place tariffs or other consequences on Guatemala if it didn’t reach a deal.

It’s not clear how the agreement will take effect. Guatemala’s Constitutional Court granted three injunctions preventing its government from entering into a deal.

TRUMP-TRADE-WTO

US presses WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pressuring the World Trade Organization to stop letting China and other economies receive lenient treatment under global trade rules by calling themselves “developing” countries.

Trump on Friday directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) to “use all available means” to get the WTO to prevent countries from claiming developing country status if their economic strength means they don’t need beneficial treatment.

Developing countries, deemed not yet competitive with advanced economies such as the U.S., get more time to open their economies and enjoy procedural advantages in WTO disputes.

Trump said the designation lets powerhouse China and others take “unfair” advantages. If the U.S. decides the WTO has not made “substantial progress’ after 90 days, it will seek unilaterally to stop treating those countries as developing economies.

MARINES-HUMAN SMUGGLING-THE LATEST

The Latest: 19 troops arrested in migrant smuggling case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An investigation has led to the arrest of 16 Marines following an investigation into human smuggling.

The Marine Corps said the arrests at Camp Pendleton, California, were carried out during a battalion formation Thursday morning at the base, north of San Diego. It is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Marine Corps said in a news release that information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

Officials say the Marines are accused of various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.

Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offense as part of a separate investigation.

The military says none of the Marines were involved in helping to enforce border security.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Nadler: House panel to sue for Mueller grand jury material

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is expected to file a lawsuit Friday seeking secret grand jury material underlying former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says his panel also will go to court next week to try to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Donald McGahn, a key Mueller witness.

Nadler says Mueller’s House testimony this week showed there was “considerable collusion” between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russians and that Trump “engaged in multiple acts of obstruction of justice.”

Nadler tells CNN his committee is pursuing the grand jury material to “lay the evidence in detail before the American people.”

Trump has denied there was any obstruction or collusion and has criticized Mueller’s probe. The White House has claimed “absolute immunity” for McGahn.

T-MOBILE-SPRINT-TAKEOVER APPROVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: T-Mobile expects to close Sprint deal in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — T-Mobile CEO John Legere says he’s hoping to engage with state attorneys general who have sued to block its $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint.

Legere says he believes the deal can close by the end of the year.

The Justice Department approved the deal on Friday, clearing a major hurdle for a deal set to transform the telecom industry. To win approval, T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to sell some prepaid businesses and airwave rights for wireless service to satellite-TV company Dish.

But many critics say that’s not good enough. Democratic attorneys general from 13 states have sued to stop the takeover, citing consumer harm. New York Attorney General Letitia James says having Dish as a smaller rival “will not address the merger’s harm to consumers, workers, and innovation.”

CYBERBULLYING-GIRLS

Girls report more harassment amid rise in US cyberbullying

SEATTLE (AP) — There’s a rise in cyberbullying nationwide, with three times as many girls reporting being harassed online or by text message than boys.

That comes from the latest survey released this month by the National Center for Education Statistics. It shows an uptick in online abuse, though the overall number of students who report being bullied stayed the same.

The survey says about one in five students reported being bullied, ranging from rumors or being excluded to threats and physical attacks in the 2016-17 school year. That’s unchanged from the previous survey, done in 2014-15.

In that two-year span, cyberbullying increased from 11.5% to 15.3%, with 21% of girls reporting being bullied online or by text, compared with less than 7% of boys.

In the earlier survey, about 16% of girls said they were bullied online.

VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge could force Georgia to use paper ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says Georgia allowed its election system to grow “way too old and archaic” and now has a deep hole to dig out of to ensure that the right to vote is protected.

After a hearing ended Friday night, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg is in the difficult position of having to decide whether the state must immediately abandon its outdated voting machines in favor of an interim solution for this fall’s special and municipal elections. Georgia plans to implement a new voting system statewide next year.

Election integrity advocates sued Georgia in 2017 alleging that the touchscreen voting machines the state has used since 2002 are vulnerable to hacking.

Lawyers for state election officials say it would be too costly and chaotic to use an interim system this fall.

BLACK DOLLS REMOVED

Black rag dolls meant to be abused are pulled from stores

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Black rag dolls meant to be abused have been pulled from three stores in New Jersey after customers and a state lawmaker said they were offensive.

The “Feel Better Doll” featured instructions to “find a wall” and slam the doll against it.

The president of One Dollar Zone says roughly 1,000 dolls were pulled from its store in Bayonne (bay-OHN’) and two others this week.

Democratic Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, whose district includes Bayonne, is calling the dolls “offensive” and “inappropriate.”

One Dollar Zone President Ricky Shah said the Paterson-based company didn’t adequately check a large lot of closeout merchandise before distributing the items.

The dolls’ manufacturer, the Harvey Hutter Co., couldn’t be reached by phone or email at its location just north of New York City and appeared to be out of business.

