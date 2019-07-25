Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-ELECTION SECURITY-THE LATEST The Latest: Action on election security stalls in Congress WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell…

The Latest: Action on election security stalls in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking election security bills in Congress, despite former special counsel Robert Mueller’s warning that Russian interference is going on right now.

That’s according to Democrats, who are being rebuffed in attempts to advance the bills.

The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, is pledging to keep putting forward requests to vote on legislation, including a House-passed bill. It would authorize $775 million in grants over the next two years to help states secure their voting systems.

A report released Thursday by the Senate Intelligence Committee says the Russian government directed “extensive activity” against U.S. election systems ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

NORTH-KOREA LAUNCH

N. Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to S. Korea

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea says its latest missile test that included a new type of a tactical guided weapon was meant as a “solemn warning” to South Korea over its weapons development and plans to hold military exercises with the United States.

The message Friday was carried on state media and released in the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It was directed to “South Korean military warmongers” and comes as U.S. and North Korean officials struggle to set up working-level talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Kim and President Donald Trump seemed to provide a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.

North Korea is infuriated over U.S.-South Korean plans for drills that the North says are invasion rehearsals and proof of the allies’ hostility to Pyongyang.

MARINES-HUMAN SMUGGLING

Marines say human smuggling investigation spurs 16 arrests

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military officials have arrested 16 Marines following an investigation into human smuggling.

The Marine Corps said the arrests at Camp Pendleton, California, were carried out during a battalion formation Thursday morning at the base, north of San Diego. It is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Marine Corps said in a news release that information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

Officials say the Marines are charged with various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.

Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offenses as part of a separate investigation.

The military says none of the Marines were involved in helping to enforce border security.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY

Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

The department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.

In 2014, President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department says the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.

CONGRESS-BUDGET BATTLE-THE LATEST

The Latest: House passes bipartisan budget and debt deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A hard-won, bipartisan budget and debt compromise between President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi has easily passed the Democratic-controlled House.

The bill would head off another government shutdown, permit the Treasury to borrow freely to pay the government’s bills, and lock in place recent budget gains for the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

It’s a must-do measure that represents a relatively rare moment of detente in Trump’s Washington.

The legislation would take care of the two biggest items on Washington’s essential agenda. It would suspend the debt limit for two years to avert a first-ever default on U.S. payments and override draconian spending limits to prevent $125 billion in automatic spending cuts from hitting government agencies

REMAINS FOUND

Colorado police: Remains are of girl missing since 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Police in northern Colorado say they’ve identified human remains found this week at an oil and gas site as those of a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in 1984.

The Greeley Tribune reported Thursday that police say the remains are those of Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared after performing in a Christmas concert in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984.

Matthews was last seen being dropped off at her Greeley home by a friend and the friend’s father.

There have been no arrests in connection with her disappearance.

Messages left for Greeley police spokesman Sgt. Joe Tymkowych as to how the remains were identified weren’t immediately returned.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING RAMPAGE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police say gunman linked to fourth killing in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a gunman who killed two of his family members and an acquaintance has been linked to another killing.

Police said Thursday they arrested 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza after he shot and killed a man on a bus in Van Nuys.

Earlier in the day, police said Zaragoza killed the two members of his family and wounded a third person at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area.

Multiple media reports said Zaragoza fatally shot his father and brother and wounded his mother. Police would not immediately confirm that information.

Police say Zaragoza also shot two people at a gas station in North Hollywood, killing a woman believed to be an acquaintance and critically wounding a man.

He also has been linked to an attempted robbery.

DOUSED OFFICERS

Trump calls drenching of NYPD officers ‘unacceptable’

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is upset about videos showing New York police officers getting drenched with buckets of water.

Trump said in a pair of tweets Thursday that “what took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace.”

He called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to “act immediately,” though he didn’t say what action he believed the mayor should take.

De Blasio publicly condemned the dousings this week. Police have so far arrested three people.

One video showed two officers smiling and ignoring people dumping buckets of water on them on the street during a heat wave.

Another video showed officers getting drenched by buckets of thrown water while making an arrest.

De Blasio is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

PUERTO RICO-GOVERNOR

Puerto Rico’s governor to quit Aug. 2 in face of protests

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has announced he will resign Aug. 2, conceding power after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

A crowd of thousands outside the governor’s mansion erupted into cheers and singing after Rosselló’s announcement on Facebook just before midnight.

The 40-year-old son of a former governor, Rosselló became the first chief executive to resign in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of more than 3 million American citizens without full representation in Congress or the right to vote for president.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will assume the post less than halfway through Rosselló’s four-year term, becoming Puerto Rico’s second female governor.

JUUL-CONGRESS

Juul exec facing congressional questions over teen vaping

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top executive for vaping giant Juul Labs is set to tell House lawmakers his company is taking unprecedented steps to keep its electronic cigarettes away from kids.

According to his prepared remarks, Juul co-founder James Monsees will testify that the company never intended its vaping device to be adopted by underage teenagers.

Thursday’s hearing marks the first time Juul has been called before Congress amid a surge in teen vaping. Federal law bans the sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18.

The privately held company has grown into a multibillion-dollar business on the success of its small, discrete vaping device. The company says it’s providing an alternative to adult smokers who want to quit.

Recent federal data shows underage vaping has rocketed since Juul’s launch in 2015.

