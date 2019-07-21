Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PUERTO RICO-GOVERNOR Puerto Rico gov will not seek re-election, leaves his party SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party. Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico's legislature. Rosselló is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria. Public outrage over the leaked chats sent hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans marching to Rosselló's official residence in colonial Old San Juan in recent days demanding his resignation. CONGRESS-MUELLER TESTIMONY Nadler: Mueller hearing focus on Trump wrongdoing evidence WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee chairman says this week's hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller will highlight findings of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump that he says could warrant impeachment. Rep. Jerrold Nadler says he believes Mueller's Russia investigation shows "very substantial evidence" that Trump is guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors," the constitutional standard for impeachment. Nadler tells "Fox News Sunday" that the purpose of Wednesday's hearing is to have findings presented to the American people and then "go from there" because "no president is above the law." Mueller has said he doesn't intend to speak beyond the findings of the 400-plus page…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island’s leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.

Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico’s legislature.

Rosselló is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria.

Public outrage over the leaked chats sent hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans marching to Rosselló’s official residence in colonial Old San Juan in recent days demanding his resignation.

CONGRESS-MUELLER TESTIMONY

Nadler: Mueller hearing focus on Trump wrongdoing evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee chairman says this week’s hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller will highlight findings of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump that he says could warrant impeachment.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler says he believes Mueller’s Russia investigation shows “very substantial evidence” that Trump is guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the constitutional standard for impeachment.

Nadler tells “Fox News Sunday” that the purpose of Wednesday’s hearing is to have findings presented to the American people and then “go from there” because “no president is above the law.”

Mueller has said he doesn’t intend to speak beyond the findings of the 400-plus page report.

That report declined to make a prosecutorial judgment on whether to charge Trump, partly because of a Justice Department opinion that sitting presidents shouldn’t be indicted.

TRUMP-FAMILY PLANNING

Administration pauses enforcement of abortion restriction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is giving taxpayer-funded family planning clinics more time to comply with its new rule that says they no longer can refer women for abortions.

That’s according to a notice sent Saturday night to representatives of the clinics by the Department of Health and Human Services. A copy was provided to The Associated Press.

The department had said last Monday that it would require immediate compliance. That caught clinics off guard and led Planned Parenthood and other providers to say they would defy the order.

The latest timetable says clinics must submit a compliance plan next month, and by mid-September must show they’re carrying out the new requirements.

It’s unclear how clinics will react because they’re also challenging the administration in court.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Clashes involving Hong Kong protests get violent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media have released video footage showing masked assailants attacking commuters in a subway station. Among those attacked were protesters clad in their trademark black clothing and yellow hard hats.

The attackers, meanwhile, were dressed in white with black masks pulled over their heads. Footage from Apple Daily showed them using umbrellas to beat people in the station and inside a subway car.

Subway passengers filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening in the attack.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a march Sunday to call for direct elections and an independent investigation into police tactics used during earlier pro-democracy demonstrations. On Saturday, people wore white at a rally in support of police.

TOYOTA ROBOTS

Olympic robots offer ‘virtual’ attendance, help out on field

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota is readying various robots for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, including one that brings back javelins and other objects, a screen-on-wheels designed for “virtual” attendance and those in the likeness of the Olympic and Paralympic mascots.

The robots were shown to reporters for release Monday. Toyota Motor Corp. is a major Olympic sponsor.

The mascot robots’ eyes change to the images of stars and hearts.

The engineer in charge, Tomohisa Moridaira, suggested various possibilities, such as having the mascot robot hold the Olympic torch using magnets.

Another robot, T-TR1, is a moving human-size display designed to represent people who can’t be there.

The “field support robot” has intelligence to avoid obstacles in its path and helps bring back thrown objects like javelins and discuses.

RECALL ELECTIONS-GOP WEAPON

In some states, GOP employs the recall as a political weapon

DENVER (AP) — Republicans frustrated by losing their grip on political power in some Western states have begun deploying a new weapon: the recall.

Once reserved for targeting corrupt or inept elected officials, the recall has become part of the toolkit for Republicans seeking a do-over of election results.

One GOP strategist in Colorado has put a name to it — “recall season.”

To be sure, Democrats also have used recalls, most notably in Wisconsin, where they tried unsuccessfully to oust then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2012 after he weakened public sector unions.

But Republicans have been mounting recall efforts against Democratic state lawmakers and governors at an unprecedented rate over the past two years in a handful of Western states, at the same time their political fortunes there have been declining.

HOT WEATHER

Heat, humidity keeps hold on Eastern US as weekend slogs on

NEW YORK (AP) — A heat wave will continue to keep much of the Eastern United States in its grip Sunday, while a cold front that could lower temperatures in the middle of the country may be accompanied by thunderstorms that threaten flash floods.

The National Weather Service says the “oppressive and dangerous” heat wave will abate by Monday and Tuesday. The agency says the greatest heat threat is in the Carolinas up to Maine, where temperatures will feel like 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 43 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures are expected to remain at or above the high 70s overnight (26 degrees Celsius).

Inland, a cold front stretching between the Central Plains and the Great Lakes region is forecast to move south, carrying showers and thunderstorms that could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to the Midwest.

OBIT-PAUL KRASSNER

1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Krassner, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who helped tie together his loose-knit prankster group by naming them the Yippies, has died.

His daughter, Holly Krassner Dawson, says Krassner died Sunday at his home in Desert Hot Springs, California. He was 87.

The Yippies, also known as the Youth International Party, briefly became notorious for such attention-grabbing stunts as running a pig for president and throwing dollar bills onto the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Krassner was an advocate for free-speech, pornography and recreational drug use, claiming he took LSD with celebrities such as Timothy Leary and Groucho Marx.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mariano Rivera inducted into Baseball HOF

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Mariano Rivera has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Taking the podium last as he predicted, the former New York Yankees star reliever had to wait for the chants of his name to stop before he began a speech that included a brief thank you to his native Panama and the fans there.

“You’re special for me,” said Rivera, the all-time saves leader with 652. “Thank you for your help. Latin American fans, thank you. Thank you for loving me. I’m so humbled and blessed to receive this incredible honor. God bless you all.”

Part of a core with shortstop Derek Jeter, left-hander Andy Pettitte and catcher Jorge Posada, all of whom were in the audience, Rivera helped lead the Yankees to five World Series titles from 1996-2009. He posted 42 saves and a 0.70 ERA over 16 postseasons, including 11 saves in the World Series.

Rivera, the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues, all with the Yankees, retiring with 952 games finished, also a record. A 13-time All-Star, Rivera helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants. He led the AL in saves three times and finished with 40 or more saves nine times, a record he shares with Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.

Rivera, who joins Rod Carew as the only Panama natives in the Hall of Fame, left home at age 20 in 1990 not knowing what lay ahead.

“I don’t know what I was expecting, but God guided me through,” Rivera said.

Among those he thanked were his parents, his wife, Marla, and their four children, the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, and former Yankees manager Joe Torre, who made Rivera his closer in 1997.

“That’s what I wanted to hear and my career took off,” Rivera said.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Germany urges diplomacy amid Gulf tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is warning Iran that its seizure of commercial vessels in a key Persian Gulf shipping lane is contributing to an “escalation spiral” that could lead to war.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in comments to Bild newspaper’s Sunday edition that the seizure of a British tanker Friday and the temporary detention of another has made the situation in the Gulf “a lot more serious and dangerous than it has been.”

He says “there can be no winners, only losers, in a possible uncontrolled military escalation” and called on Iran’s leaders to fulfill “their responsibilities and not continue with this escalation spiral.”

Maas says European efforts are focused on keeping diplomatic channels open with “voices of reason” despite the challenges involved.

He says: “This is about preventing war.”

