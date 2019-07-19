Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: Gulf incidents rattle shipping industry TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Energy experts say recent seizures and attacks aimed at oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz will raise insurance rates for shipping companies and, if unchecked, could reduce tanker traffic in the vital waterway. Britain's foreign secretary said Friday that Iranian authorities seized two ships, one flying under the British flag, the other registered in Liberia. The events occurred in a passageway that carries one-fifth of the world's crude exports. An Iranian news agency says the Liberian ship was later let go. Energy economist Michael Lynch says if these kinds of incidents continue, shipping companies might shy away from the Persian Gulf. He says the short-term effect will mostly fall on the shipping industry in the form of higher insurance rates. TRUMP-DEMOCRATS Trump disavows 'send her back' cry, Omar stands defiant WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chided his supporters who chanted "send her back" when he questioned the loyalty of a Somali-born congresswoman, joining widespread criticism of the campaign crowd's cry after Republicans warned about political blowback from the angry scene. In a week that has been full of hostile exchanges over race and love of country on both sides, Trump also claimed he had tried to stop the chant at a reelection event Wednesday night in North Carolina — though video suggests otherwise. The target— Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — responded defiantly Thursday. She told reporters at the Capitol the confrontation is a fight over "what this country truly should…

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Gulf incidents rattle shipping industry

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Energy experts say recent seizures and attacks aimed at oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz will raise insurance rates for shipping companies and, if unchecked, could reduce tanker traffic in the vital waterway.

Britain’s foreign secretary said Friday that Iranian authorities seized two ships, one flying under the British flag, the other registered in Liberia. The events occurred in a passageway that carries one-fifth of the world’s crude exports.

An Iranian news agency says the Liberian ship was later let go.

Energy economist Michael Lynch says if these kinds of incidents continue, shipping companies might shy away from the Persian Gulf. He says the short-term effect will mostly fall on the shipping industry in the form of higher insurance rates.

TRUMP-DEMOCRATS

Trump disavows ‘send her back’ cry, Omar stands defiant

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chided his supporters who chanted “send her back” when he questioned the loyalty of a Somali-born congresswoman, joining widespread criticism of the campaign crowd’s cry after Republicans warned about political blowback from the angry scene.

In a week that has been full of hostile exchanges over race and love of country on both sides, Trump also claimed he had tried to stop the chant at a reelection event Wednesday night in North Carolina — though video suggests otherwise.

The target— Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — responded defiantly Thursday. She told reporters at the Capitol the confrontation is a fight over “what this country truly should be.”

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN

Florida sheriff launches probe into Epstein’s jail time

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida sheriff has launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s time spent out of jail after the financier’s conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a statement Friday that the investigation will focus on whether deputies monitoring Epstein violated any rules while he was out on work release. Under a 2008 plea deal, Epstein was allowed to spend most days at his office rather than in the county jail.

Epstein served a 13-month sentence, registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to dozens of victims who were teenagers at the time of his encounters with them.

The 66-year-old Epstein is also on trial in New York on federal sex trafficking charges that could result in a 45-year prison sentence. He had previously escaped federal charges.

OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Drugmaker: Email does not reflect company stance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A drugmaker says an email from a former employee telling a distributor to order more opioids even if they weren’t needed is antithetical to the company’s stance.

In the email, a former Mallinckrodt executive told a customer: “If you are low, order more. If you are okay, order a little more.”

Two Ohio counties suing the drug industry over the opioid crisis cited that as an example of their claim that companies did not comply with a federal requirement that they withhold orders deemed suspicious.

A Mallinckrodt spokesman said in an email that it was “an outrageously callous email from an individual who has not been employed by the company for many years.”

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-ASYLUM

US expands ‘Remain in Mexico’ at dangerous part of border

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government will expand its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities.

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday it will implement its “Migrant Protection Protocols” in Brownsville, Texas, across the border from Matamoros, Mexico. DHS says it anticipates the first asylum seekers will be sent back to Mexico starting Friday.

Thousands of people are already camped in Matamoros, at the eastern edge of the U.S.-Mexico border. An official waiting list to seek asylum has more than 1,000 people.

Matamoros is in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state, which the U.S. government warns citizens not to visit due to violence and kidnappings.

The city is also near where a Salvadoran father and his 23-month-old daughter were found drowned in the Rio Grande, in photos that were shared around the world.

WILDFIRES-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Plan to slow Western wildfires would clear strips of land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing an ambitious plan to slow Western wildfires by bulldozing, mowing or revegetating large swaths of land along 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers) of terrain in the West.

The plan announced this summer would create strips of land known as “fuel breaks” on about 1,000 square miles of land (2,700 square kilometers) managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in an area known as the Great Basin in parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah.

The estimated cost range for the project is about $55 million to $192 million up front and up to $107 million annually to maintain them.

Wildfire experts say the program could help slow fires, but it won’t help with the most extreme fires that can jump these strips of land. The breaks could fragment wildlife habitat.

MINING POLLUTION

Appeals court upholds Trump move to drop mine pollution rule

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court panel has sided with the Trump administration, ruling that state and federal programs already in place ensure that mining companies take financial responsibility for future pollution cleanups.

The ruling Friday came after the administration was sued by environmental groups for dropping an Obama-era proposal that would have required the companies to prove they have resources to clean up pollution.

The mining industry has a legacy of companies abandoning polluted sites and leaving taxpayers to cover cleanup costs.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency said in 2017 that stricter regulations and modern mining practices have reduced the risks of pollution going unaddressed.

Under former President Barack Obama, the agency determined the opposite, saying that mining pollution remains an ongoing concern.

PUERTO RICO-GOVERNOR UNDER SIEGE

Besieged Puerto Rico governor goes silent amid protests

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In the Spanish colonial fortress that serves as his official residence, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is under siege.

Motorcyclists, hot-rodders, horse enthusiasts, celebrities and hundreds of thousands of ordinary Puerto Ricans are swarming to the entrance his La Fortaleza residence in Old San Juan, demanding he resign over a series of leaked online chats insulting women, political opponents and even the victims of Hurricane Maria. Rosselló has dropped his intense rhythm of public appearances and gone into relatively long periods of near-media silence.

For much of his 2.5 years in office Rosselló has given three or four lengthy press conferences a week in addition to public appearances. Since July 11, the governor has made four appearances, all but one in highly controlled situations.

POCKET SHARK-NEW SPECIES

Pocket-sized shark squirts clouds of light from pockets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A pocket-sized pocket shark found in the Gulf of Mexico turns out to be a new species.

And the mysterious pouches that it’s named for? Scientists say they squirt little glowing clouds into the ocean.

Researchers from around the Gulf and in New York have named the species the American pocket shark, or Mollisquama (mah-lihs-KWAH-muh) mississippiensis (MISS-ih-SIP-ee-EHN-sis).

This 5.6-inch (142-millimeter) newborn male fished up in 2010 resembled a (16-inch) 400-millimeter adult female pocket shark found decades ago off Peru. This time, scientists figured out what the little pouches do.

A recent paper in the journal “Zootaxa” (ZOO-oh-TAX-uh) says the muscular glands are lined with fluorescent projections covered with pigment, indicating they squirt luminous liquid.

A scientist not involved in the research says it shows how little we know about what lives in the world’s oceans.

MOON LANDING-TRUMP

Trump marks Apollo 11 anniversary by meeting its astronauts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is marking the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon at an Oval Office meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts.

The group includes Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong. They are being briefed on the Trump administration’s plans to send astronauts back to the moon and onto Mars.

Trump told them Friday, “we are bringing the glamour back” to the space program.

Armstrong, who died in 2012, and Aldrin made history when they landed on the moon 50 years ago Saturday, as Collins orbited overhead in their command module.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to mark the anniversary Saturday with a visit and speech at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.