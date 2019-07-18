Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-IRAN Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Trump says it's the latest "hostile" action by Iran. He's calling on other countries to condemn what he says are Iran's attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce in the strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf region. Trump says the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down. The president says the drone threatened the safety of the American ship and its crew. Iran recently shot down a U.S. drone that it said was flying over Iran. Trump called off a planned retaliatory airstrike at the last minute. TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST The Latest: House panel asks Hope Hicks to clarify testimony NEW YORK (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is asking former White House aide Hope Hicks to clarify her June testimony to the panel after federal prosecutors in New York released documents detailing communications surrounding hush money payments made by President Donald Trump's campaign in the weeks before the election. The court records released Wednesday show a flurry of calls, including some between Hicks and Trump and between Hicks and Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The Judiciary panel says the documents are inconsistent with Hicks' testimony that she had no knowledge of the payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Hicks told the panel she wasn't…

UNITED STATES-IRAN

Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Trump says it’s the latest “hostile” action by Iran. He’s calling on other countries to condemn what he says are Iran’s attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce in the strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf region.

Trump says the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The president says the drone threatened the safety of the American ship and its crew.

Iran recently shot down a U.S. drone that it said was flying over Iran. Trump called off a planned retaliatory airstrike at the last minute.

TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: House panel asks Hope Hicks to clarify testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is asking former White House aide Hope Hicks to clarify her June testimony to the panel after federal prosecutors in New York released documents detailing communications surrounding hush money payments made by President Donald Trump’s campaign in the weeks before the election.

The court records released Wednesday show a flurry of calls, including some between Hicks and Trump and between Hicks and Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The Judiciary panel says the documents are inconsistent with Hicks’ testimony that she had no knowledge of the payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Hicks told the panel she wasn’t “present” for any conversations between Trump and Cohen about Daniels.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler asked Hicks to clarify her testimony no later than August 15.

__

TRUMP-LABOR SECRETARY

Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new labor secretary.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Trump tweets that Scalia “is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else.”

Trump’s previous labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, resigned last week. Acosta has come under renewed criticism for his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

ELECTION 2020-DEBATES

Biden, Harris are set for rematch in 2nd Democratic debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will get a debate rematch in the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates, while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will share a stage to argue their progressive visions.

CNN randomly assigned 20 candidates to the two stages in a drawing broadcast live Thursday night. The debates are being held over two nights, July 30-31, in Detroit.

Sanders and Warren will appear on the first night, along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; and author Marianne Williamson.

Appearing onstage July 31 along with Biden and Harris are New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Politicians praise Jeffrey Epstein’s bail ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. senator and a Florida congresswoman are praising a federal judge’s decision to keep financier Jeffrey Epstein behind bars.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee, says the judge’s decision Thursday to keep Epstein jailed until trial “wasn’t a close call.” He calls Epstein a “molester” who “stole the innocence of many little girls.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, says the judge “made the right call.”

She says: “Survivors deserve more answers and true justice,” and Epstein “will never spend enough time behind bars.”

The 66-year-old Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges on July 6. He has pleaded not guilty.

His defense lawyers left Manhattan federal court Thursday without commenting.

MISSING CHINESE SCHOLAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge berates China scholar’s killer

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has castigated an ex-University of Illinois student for showing no remorse for his slaying of a scholar from China and for not apologizing to his victim’s family.

Judge James Shadid spoke Thursday as he sentenced Brendt Christensen to life in prison hours after jurors couldn’t agree on whether the 30-year-old should be put to death for killing 26-year-old Yingying Zhang. He abducted, raped her and beat her to death with a bat before decapitating her.

He chastised Christensen for declining an invitation to speak at sentencing, which was a formality after the jury deadlocked — resulting in the mandatory life sentence.

Shadid said Christensen’s “inexplicable act of violence” was done to “fulfill self-absorbed fantasies.” And given a chance to speak Thursday, he said Christensen “could not muster a simple ‘I’m sorry.'”

Christensen sat stoned faced looking straight ahead, not at the judge.

__

JAPAN-ANIMATION STUDIO FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 33 die in fire set at Kyoto animation studio

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese fire official says the death toll from the Kyoto Animation studio fire is now 33 and nobody else is believed to be still missing.

Kyoto fire department official Kazuhiro Hayashi says 36 others have been injured, 10 of them critically.

Hayashi says firefighters found the largest number of victims on the top floor of the three-story building, including some who had collapsed on the stairs leading to the roof. Two of the dead were found on the first floor, 11 on the second and 20 on the third floor.

Japanese media reports said the suspect may have set the fire at the front door, forcing people to try to find other exits and slowing their escape.

The outcome makes the case the deadliest fire since a 2001 fire that killed 44 in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district.

The suspect was injured and is in a hospital.

TRUMP-DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Omar says she won’t stop criticizing Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says she isn’t backing down in her criticism of President Donald Trump.

The freshman Democrat says she’s going to “continue to be a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

A defiant Omar spoke to a crowd of supporters who greeted her at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday night as she returned from Washington. The Somali-American has been targeted this week by President Donald Trump who has questioned her patriotism. On Wednesday, Trump’s supporters chanted “Send her back” at a rally in North Carolina. Omar arrived in the U.S. as a child when her family fled violence.

Omar’s supporters held signs saying “End racism now” and “I stand with Ilhan.” She told them she was not deterred: “We are not frightened. We are ready.”

BRITISH OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woods ‘sore’ and not moving well at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Tiger Woods says he was “sore” during his round of 78 at the British Open and wasn’t moving as well as he did in winning the Masters in April.

The 15-time major champion says there are certain shots he can’t hit the way he used to because of “Father Time and some procedures I’ve had over time.”

Woods had four back surgeries in a span of about three years to 2017.

Woods, who made six bogeys and a double bogey, said his warmup wasn’t very good and that he was “just trying to piece together a swing that will get me around a golf course.”

BC-US-CHURCHES-SANCTUARY

Across US, clergy mobilize to support vulnerable migrants

So far this week, anticipated nationwide immigration raids have not materialized at the expected magnitude. Yet the mere prospect of such raids has prompted legions of pastors, rabbis and their congregations across the United States stand ready to help vulnerable immigrants with offers of sanctuary and other services.

Jewish rabbis have organized a network of more than 70 synagogues nationwide committed to supporting immigrants and asylum seekers, whether through providing sanctuary or other assistance.

Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service has launched a similar campaign, seeking to recruit places of worship willing to provide sanctuary

In Chicago, Catholic Charities says it’s trying to figure out ways to provide more assistance to immigrant families who are now afraid to leave their homes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.