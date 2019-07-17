Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump complains at rally about 4 congresswomen GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is going after four freshman Democratic lawmakers one by one after previously tweeting that they should "go back" to their home countries if they have complaints about the U.S., even though they are all American citizens. At a rally Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump began by verbally attacking Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as the crowd chanted, "Send her back!" Omar came to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Somalia when she was a child. Trump also mentioned Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Of Tlaib, he complained that she is "not somebody who loves our country" because she had referred to impeaching him using an expletive. The president's rhetoric on Wednesday echoed similar language he employed to rile up his base in 2016. IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM ACLU asks judge to block Trump asylum rule as case is heard WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil liberties groups are asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's effort to effectively end asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the request Wednesday, seeking a Thursday hearing in San Francisco. The groups sued Tuesday and want the judge to block the policy while the case is heard. The Trump administration rules went into effect Tuesday and prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country first.…

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump complains at rally about 4 congresswomen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is going after four freshman Democratic lawmakers one by one after previously tweeting that they should “go back” to their home countries if they have complaints about the U.S., even though they are all American citizens.

At a rally Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump began by verbally attacking Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as the crowd chanted, “Send her back!” Omar came to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Somalia when she was a child.

Trump also mentioned Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Of Tlaib, he complained that she is “not somebody who loves our country” because she had referred to impeaching him using an expletive.

The president’s rhetoric on Wednesday echoed similar language he employed to rile up his base in 2016.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM

ACLU asks judge to block Trump asylum rule as case is heard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil liberties groups are asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s effort to effectively end asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the request Wednesday, seeking a Thursday hearing in San Francisco. The groups sued Tuesday and want the judge to block the policy while the case is heard.

The Trump administration rules went into effect Tuesday and prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country first. It targets tens of thousands of Central Americans who cross into the U.S. through Mexico. But it also affects people from Africa, Asia, and South America who come to the southern border.

Immigrant advocates say the plan illegally circumvents the asylum process Congress established.

WEATHER-HEAT WAVE

US heat wave just warming up for long and scorching weekend

DETROIT (AP) — The heat wave that has been roasting much of the U.S. in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures expected to soar to dangerous levels through the weekend.

Communities are preparing by offering buildings as cooling centers and asking residents to check in on family members and neighbors. Officials are also concerned about smog, which is exacerbated by the heat and makes it harder for certain people to breathe, including the very young, the elderly and people with asthma or lung diseases.

The National Weather Service estimates that more than 100 local heat records will fall on Saturday, though most won’t be daily highs but record-high nightly lows.

Greg Carbin, forecast branch chief for the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center, says the heat wave will likely be “short and searing.”

TRUMP-DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he has no regrets about tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about his tweets that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the United States.

Trump claims the political fallout has benefited him, saying, “I’m winning a lot.”

Trump insists he’s “not relishing the fight,” but says he is enjoying it because he has to get the message out to the American people.

He is pleased that only four Republican House members voted to condemn his comments about the Democratic lawmakers.

Trump made the remarks Wednesday as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Spacey case sank by accuser’s refusal to testify

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they were forced to drop the indecent assault and battery charge against Kevin Spacey because of the accuser’s decision to invoke his right not to testify.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said in an emailed statement Wednesday that prosecutors met with the accuser on Sunday, days after a hearing during which the man refused to testify about text messages the defense says were deleted.

Prosecutors say they told the accuser that if he continued to refuse to testify, they couldn’t move forward with the case. They say he “elected not to waive his right under the Fifth Amendment.”

Spacey denies the allegations.

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the man, said in an email that he and his family “have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances.”

Garabedian said he had no further comment.

AP-US-CONGRESS-CENSUS-CONTEMPT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: White House slams contempt vote for officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is slamming the Democrat-controlled House’s vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is calling the move “ridiculous and yet another lawless attempt to harass the President and his Administration.”

Grisham says the departments of Justice and Commerce have produced more than 31,000 pages of documents on the issue, and that senior officials from both agencies have spoken on record to address the matter.

The vote is largely symbolic because the Justice Department is unlikely to prosecute Barr and Ross.

Trump last week abandoned his effort to add a citizenship question into the 2020 census after the Supreme Court blocked the move.

___ 6:35 p.m.

The Democratic-controlled House has voted to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The House voted, 230-198, on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt. The vote is largely symbolic because the Justice Department is unlikely to prosecute them.

The action marks an escalation of Democratic efforts to use their House majority to aggressively investigate the inner workings of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump last week abandoned his bid to inject a citizenship question into the census, after the Supreme Court said the administration’s justification for the question “seems to have been contrived.” Trump directed agencies to try to compile the information using existing databases.

EL CHAPO PROSECUTION

Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ faces sentencing in US case

NEW YORK (AP) — Will the notorious Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” go quietly?

For Joaquin Guzman, that’s the biggest question at his sentencing in New York City on Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated hearing could be his last chance to speak publicly before spending the rest of his life behind bars at a maximum security U.S. prison.

The 62-year-old Guzman was convicted in February on multiple conspiracy counts in an epic drug-trafficking case. The government says the guilty verdict at an 11-week trial triggered a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Prosecutors say evidence showed that under Guzman’s orders, the Sinaloa cartel was responsible for multiple murders and for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign. The defense said he was framed.

OVERDOSE DEATHS

Number of US overdose deaths appears to be falling

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. overdose deaths finally stopped climbing last year. And they apparently fell a little — the first such decline in nearly three decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday posted the preliminary numbers showing nearly 68,000 drug overdose deaths were reported last year. The number may go up as more investigations are completed, but the agency expects the tally will end up below 69,000.

Overdose deaths have been climbing each year since 1990, topping 70,000 in 2017.

Any leveling off or decline in overdose deaths is good news, but the overdose death rate is still about seven times higher than it was a generation ago.

The improvement was driven by a drop in deaths from heroin and prescription painkillers. Overdose deaths often involve more than one drug.

AREA 51-FACEBOOK EVENT

US Air Force warns against joke event to ‘storm Area 51’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is warning people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people “storm Area 51,” the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert.

A prank event on Facebook that’s attracted more than 1 million interested people suggests that a mass of people attempt to run into the mysterious site on Sept. 20.

The site is part of the vast Nevada Test and Training Range and has become the center of UFO conspiracy theories.

The Facebook event jokes “they can’t stop all of us” and “Lets see them aliens.”

Nellis Air Force Base says in a statement that the Air Force is aware of the Facebook posting and says “any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”

The Air Force says it does not discuss its security measures.

OBIT-PUMPSIE GREEN

Pumpsie Green, 1st black player on Boston Red Sox, dies

BOSTON (AP) — Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, the first black player on the Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 85.

A Red Sox spokesman confirmed his death Wednesday night.

Green played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and one with the New York Mets from 1959-63, batting .246 with 13 homers and 74 RBIs. But his place in history was made when he stepped on the field as a pinch-runner against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959.

The Red Sox were the last team in the major leagues to field a black player.

