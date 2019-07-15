Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST The Latest: Democrats plan vote on resolution against Trump WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats plan for a vote…

The Latest: Democrats plan vote on resolution against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats plan for a vote this week on a resolution that “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments” that four congresswomen of color should return to their native countries.

The measure says Trump’s tweets Sunday “have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

The four-page resolution quotes from a 1989 speech by President Ronald Reagan that said America draws its strength “from every country and every corner of the world.” Reagan, a Republican, said that if the U.S. ever closed its doors to immigrants, “our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”

The Democrats’ measure says the House is “committed to keeping America open to those lawfully seeking refuge and asylum.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says Democrats are playing politics.

Trump tweets send stinging message to countless Americans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tweet telling four congresswomen to “go back to where they came from” sent a painful message to many Americans that they are not welcome in their own country.

His comments echo remarks they have heard throughout their lives. But this time, they came straight from the occupant of the Oval Office.

Erika Almiron says she first heard the comment as a fourth-grader at a predominantly white school. The daughter of immigrants from Paraguay was born in Philadelphia.

The president doubled down on his remarks Monday, saying if the lawmakers “hate our country,” they can leave.

Rashad Robinson is executive director of the Color of Change civil rights group. He says Trump’s tweets hearken back to his entry into politics, when he questioned former President Barack Obama’s citizenship.

The Latest: Toxic bacteria keep Mississippi beaches closed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast remain closed because of toxic bacteria detected before Barry blew ashore.

Polluted Midwest floodwaters have fed an outbreak of cyanobacterium. Commonly known as blue-green algae, it can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting. It has spread eastward as water from the Mississippi River pours into the Gulf of Mexico.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Robbie Wilbur says Monday the agency is continuing to test water samples. He says those tested Sunday “indicated the continued presence of algal bloom.”

The agency started closing some beaches June 22 along Mississippi’s mainland Gulf Coast. On July 7, it closed the last two sections near the Alabama line. Although the water is off limits, people can still be on the sand.

Mississippi’s barrier islands’ beaches have remained open.

Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says its new regulation barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions is taking effect immediately.

The Health and Human Services department said Monday it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that family planning clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions.

The rule is widely seen as a blow against Planned Parenthood, which provides taxpayer-funded family planning and basic health care to low-income women, as well as abortions paid for separately.

Planned Parenthood and other family-planning providers are suing the Trump administration to overturn the regulations, but HHS says no judicial orders currently prevent it from enforcing the rule.

Another requirement that both kinds of facilities cannot be under the same roof takes effect next year.

‘Chatgate’ scandal throws Puerto Rico governor into crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly two years ago, Hurricane Maria exposed the raw dysfunction of Puerto Rico, collapsing long-neglected infrastructure and leaving several thousand dead on Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s watch. Last week, two of his top former officials were arrested by the FBI on corruption charges.

But the scandal that is threatening to buckle the 40-year-old governor are the details of a profanity-laced and misogynistic online chat with nine other members of his administration in which some of the U.S. territory’s most powerful men act like a bunch of teenagers.

In the chats on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, Rosselló calls one New York politician a “whore,” describes another as a “daughter of a bitch” and makes fun of an obese man.

For many Puerto Ricans, “Chatgate” has proven to be too much.

62 border employees under internal investigation for posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty-two Border Patrol employees are now under internal investigation following revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked lawmakers and migrants.

This comes on Monday from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Eight former Border Patrol members are also under investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Matthew Klein says most of those under investigation posted in the group called “I’m 10-15.”

Posts in that group questioned the authenticity of images of a dead migrant father and child on the banks of the Rio Grande. It also had and crude, doctored images of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Klein said they would identify criminal behavior if it was discovered but did not consider it a criminal investigation.

The Latest: Biden offers health plan ‘public option’ details

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will spend much of the coming week talking about his approach to health care.

On Monday, Biden is unveiling a plan that would add a “public option” to the 2010 health care overhaul known as “Obamacare,” with expanded coverage paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Biden’s almost singular focus on former President Barack Obama’s health care law has been on display recently in early voting states.

Biden hopes his positioning as Obamacare’s chief defender helps him on several fronts. It’s a reminder of his close work alongside Obama, who remains popular among Democratic voters. And it could reinforce Biden’s pitch as a sensible centrist.

Biden’s proposal was outlined by advisers ahead of its release. It’s anchored by a “Medicare-like” plan that any American could buy on Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Treasury chief: Facebook currency plan ripe for illicit use

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has “very serious concerns” that the new digital currency planned by Facebook could be used for illicit activity such as money laundering, human trafficking and financing terrorism.

Mnuchin told reporters Monday at the White House: “This is indeed a national security issue.” His comments came a few days after President Donald Trump tweeted that Libra (LEE’-bruh), the currency proposed by the social network giant, “will have little standing or dependability.”

Mnuchin says Facebook has “a lot of work to do before we get to the point where we’re comfortable with it.”

His remarks came a day before Congress begins hearings on Facebook’s Libra plan. The head of the Federal Reserve also raised an alarm about the plan last week.

The Latest: No equipment immediately goes up mountain

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (AP) — A Thirty Meter Telescope spokesman says crews won’t immediately be taking equipment up to the project site near the summit of Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the base of Mauna Kea to protest the telescope Monday, when officials planned to close the road to the summit so that in the coming days they could begin bringing equipment to the construction site.

Eight protesters removed themselves from a grate on the road after authorities told them they wouldn’t be arrested.

Telescope spokesman Scott Ishikawa says there was no equipment scheduled to go up on Monday.

Protesters say they plan to return Tuesday.

Those who oppose the telescope say it will desecrate land held sacred by some Native Hawaiians. Supporters say it will bring economic, educational and scientific opportunities to the state.

The Latest: Avenatti says he represents 3 R. Kelly victims

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney Michael Avenatti says that he now represents three victims of singer R. Kelly, three whisleblowers who have information about the case and three parents of victims.

Speaking at a press conference in Chicago Monday, Avenatti says that at least one of the whistleblowers made copies of the tapes that Avenatti ultimately turned over to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx .

The celebrity lawyer also says that Kelly paid a 14-year-old girl he had sex with and her family $2 million to buy their silence as well as relocate them out of the Chicago area.

Avenatti himself faces mounting legal problems. He was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to go public with claims that the sportwear company was facilitating improper payouts to promising young athletes and their families.

