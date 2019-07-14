Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump tweets on liberal lawmakers draw rebuke WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has injected race…

The Latest: Trump tweets on liberal lawmakers draw rebuke

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has injected race into his criticism of liberal Democrats.

Trump tweeted Sunday that four congresswomen of color should go back to what he calls the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from. That ignores the fact that all four of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Trump’s attack has drawn a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.

Republicans have remained largely silent after Trump’s morning broadsides against the four women. But the president’s nativist tweets caused Democrats to set aside their internal rifts to rise up in a united chorus against the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump wants to “make America white again.”

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN

Inside Epstein network, layer upon layer to protect the boss

NEW YORK (AP) — Police and court records and victim accounts in the Jeffrey Epstein case describe a sex-trafficking ring designed to protect Epstein from investigators.

The jet-setting financier is due in court Monday on a bail hearing on federal charges in New York that accuse him of overseeing an operation that recruited vulnerable teenage girls for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case against Epstein could hinge on testimony from some of his longtime employees. They’re not charged but they are accused of recruiting underage girls for him and making the arrangements for them to give him massages that led to sex acts.

The allegations describe encounters with girls brought to Epstein’s mansions in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, along with his New Mexico ranch and his private Caribbean island.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Churches promise sanctuary from migrant sweeps

CHICAGO (AP) — A dozen churches in the Los Angeles area have declared themselves sanctuaries for migrant families as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is scheduled to begin.

Guillermo Torres, with Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, says more churches have become involved than ever before, which he attributes to a growing sense of indignation at the administration’s actions on immigration.

President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeps that are expected to begin Sunday and target about 2,000 people with deportation orders in major cities, including Los Angeles. Torres said Sunday that there had been no reports of arrests.

Pastor Fred Morris says the mere threat of roundups has already spread widespread fear in the community. He says he counseled his largely Hispanic congregation on what to do if agents arrive: don’t open the door, don’t answer questions.

Many houses of worship in other cities and states have also declared themselves immigrant sanctuaries.

IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTER-SHOOTING

Demonstrators return to immigration jail after attack, death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Demonstrators have returned to an immigration jail in Washington state a day after an armed man threw incendiary devices at the detention center and later died.

Willem Van Spronsen was found dead Saturday after four police officers arrived and opened fire.

KOMO-TV reports demonstrators returned Sunday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center.

The facility holds migrants pending deportation proceedings. The detention center has also held immigration-seeking parents separated from their children under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, an effort meant to deter illegal immigration.

The demonstrators are protesting the facility and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups that are supposed to begin Sunday.

Van Spronsen’s friend, Deb Bartley, told The Seattle Times she thinks he wanted to provoke a fatal conflict. She describes him as an anarchist.

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Louisiana governor ‘grateful’ storm wasn’t worse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor says he is “extremely grateful” that Tropical Depression Barry did not cause the disastrous floods that had earlier been forecast.

In a news conference Sunday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Barry’s rains could have been much worse. He says the state is now better prepared for future storms.

Edwards says more than 90 people have been rescued from 11 parishes because of the storm. He does not believe there have been any weather-related fatalities.

The governor urged residents to be cautious when going outside and to avoid any downed power lines.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth slowed further in the quarter ending in June, dragged down by a tariff war with Washington and weak consumer spending.

Data on Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.2% over a year earlier, down from the previous quarter’s 6.4%.

Chinese leaders face increasing pressure to shore up growth and avert politically dangerous job losses as they fight a trade battle with President Donald Trump over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods have battered exporters, but the economy also faces pressure from weaker consumer spending.

Data showed growth in retail sales slowed to 8.4% in the first half of 2019, down 0.1 percentage points from the first quarter. Growth in factory output also decelerated.

NEW YORK POWER OUTAGE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Con Ed: Demand didn’t cause power problem

NEW YORK (AP) — Con Ed says a power outage that left parts of Manhattan in the dark for several hours didn’t have anything to do with demand on the electrical grid.

Con Ed President Tim Cawley says the cause of the Saturday night outage is still under investigation.

The blackout affected thousands of customers for about 5 hours along a 40-block stretch that included Times Square to 72nd Street and Broadway, and spreading to Rockefeller Center.

He says the utility company is prepared for high demand, like one expected this coming week as the temperatures rise.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-HEALTH CARE

Joe Biden stakes out centrist claim on Obamacare expansion

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is promising to expand the 2010 health insurance overhaul while blocking sweeping proposals from the left and the right.

The former vice president’s plan allows him to go on offense against both President Donald Trump and against his more progressive rivals.

The Republican president wants to gut the Affordable Care Act. Biden’s top rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination want to go to a single-payer system that could effectively eliminate private insurance.

Biden wants to add a public option to existing ACA insurance exchanges but not eliminate private insurance.

Biden is the only top contender who doesn’t back a single-payer model, pitting him against Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California.

INDIA-MOON MISSION

India aborts moon mission launch citing technical glitch

SRIHARIKOTA, India (AP) — India has called off the launch of a moon mission to explore the lunar south pole.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was aborted less than an hour before takeoff on Monday. Indian Space Research Organization spokesman B.R. Guruprasad says a “technical snag” was observed in the 640-ton launch-vehicle system.

The agency says a new launch date would be announced.

Chandrayaan, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, is designed for a soft landing on the far side of the moon and to send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous Indian space mission.

India’s nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to show off the country’s security and technology prowess. If India did manage the soft landing, it would be only the fourth to do so after the U.S., Russia and China.

WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two match points.

The top-seeded Serb won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) on Centre Court, defeating Federer in the final for the third time. He also beat Federer in the final in 2014 and 2015.

Djokovic is the first man since 1948 to save championship points in the final and go on to win.

Djokovic has now won 16 Grand Slam singles titles, within four of Federer’s record of 20. Rafael Nadal has 18.

Wimbledon started using deciding-set tiebreakers for the first time this year.

