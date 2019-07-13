Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: New Orleans may dodge heaviest rains NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A National Weather Service forecaster…

The Latest: New Orleans may dodge heaviest rains

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A National Weather Service forecaster says New Orleans may dodge the heaviest rainfall from Tropical Storm Barry.

Robert Ricks said Saturday evening that the city is now forecast to receive between 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain through Sunday, with some local areas getting a little more. Forecasters had earlier said New Orleans could get up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain, raising concerns that it would overwhelm the city’s antiquated pumping system for street drainage.

Ricks cautioned, however, that it was too early to say for certain that New Orleans was in the clear.

Ricks said forecasters were also downgrading their rainfall estimates for Baton Rouge to between 6 and 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) through Sunday, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some spots.

As of Saturday evening, the storm was about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Lafayette, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph).

Tropical storm, river flooding hammer Gulf environment

Tropical Storm Barry could harm the Gulf coast environment in a number of ways. But scientists say it’s hard to predict how severe the damage will be.

That’s because three distinct factors are coming together at once. The storm is expected to create a surge of up to 3 feet (1 meter) and bring torrential downpours. And Mississippi River levels are at record-setting highs.

Experts say the storm could disrupt the Gulf of Mexico’s “dead zone” by churning the waters and restoring oxygen. Yet in the long run, it’s likely to worsen the problem by increasing flows of nutrients such as nitrogen into the Mississippi and eventually the Gulf.

The freshwater surge also could affect dolphins and some types of fish, while saturated ground could help storm winds topple trees.

NEW YORK POWER OUTAGE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cuomo orders investigation into power outages

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed a state agency to conduct an investigation into a blackout that left a large portion of Manhattan without electricity.

Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries have been reported “the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable,” and the Department of Public Service will investigate the blackout.

Officials with Con Edison are expecting power to be restored to customers on the Upper West Side by midnight, Cuomo said.

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to 45,000 customers.

IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTER-SHOOTING

Police kill man allegedly attacking immigration prison

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at an immigration prison in Washington state.

The Tacoma Police Department in a news release says officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, which is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police say a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

Authorities say police arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Four Tacoma police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

ATTORNEY GENERAL-SENTENCING OVERHAUL

Around 2,200 federal inmates to be released under reform law

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — About 2,200 inmates are expected to be released from federal prisons across the U.S. next week. It’s part of a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that was signed into law last year.

Attorney General William Barr toured a prison in South Carolina this past week, meeting with inmates and staff to learn about re-entry and other prison programs under the First Step Act.

The Justice Department and federal Bureau of Prisons are working to create risk assessment tools that will help to evaluate inmates and ultimately could speed up their release.

Barr said both agencies are “all in in terms of making it work.”

Some criminal justice advocates say the Trump administration and Congress need to be more fully committed to implementing the law and ensuring there is appropriate oversight.

RUSSIA-SPACE TELESCOPE

Russia launches major new telescope into space

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space agency says a Russian Proton-M rocket has successfully delivered a cutting-edge space telescope into orbit after days of launch delays.

Roscosmos said the telescope, named Spektr-RG, was delivered into a parking orbit before a final burn Saturday that kicked the spacecraft out of Earth’s orbit and on to its final destination: the L2 Lagrange point.

Lagrange points are unique positions in the solar system where objects can maintain their position relative to the sun and the planets that orbit it.

Located 1.5 million kilometers (0.93 million miles) from Earth, L2 is particularly ideal for telescopes such as Spektr-RG. If all goes well, it will arrive at its designated position in three months.

If Spektr-RG reaches L2 successfully, it will be the first Russian spacecraft to operate beyond Earth’s orbit since the Soviet era.

WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Halep says Slam losses helped her beat Williams

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Simona Halep figures her past problems in Grand Slam finals allowed her to come through against Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Halep lost the first three times she appeared in a major final, twice at the French Open and once at the Australian Open.

But now she has won two in a row — last year at Roland Garros, and Saturday at the All England Club, where she made only three unforced errors while beating Williams 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour.

Halep says her losses “helped me for sure to be different” on this occasion.

While nerves can affect a player, Halep adds, she learned to think of it as “a normal match.”

That approach sure worked on this day.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-NEW MEXICO

Billionaire’s New Mexico ranch linked to investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico ranch owned by Jeffrey Epstein has become tied to an investigation by the state attorney general’s office into the financier.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office has confirmed that it has interviewed possible victims of Epstein who visited the sprawling Zorro Ranch south of Santa Fe, where Epstein built a home in the 1990s.

Epstein, who pleaded not guilty this week to federal sex trafficking charges in New York, has not faced criminal charges in New Mexico.

But the scandal surrounding him has still sent a jolt through the state as it comes under scrutiny for laws that allowed him to avoid registering as a sex offender following a guilty plea a decade ago in Florida.

Balderas says his office planned to forward findings to federal authorities.

VATICAN-MISSING GIRL

Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens; 2 ossuaries found

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The mystery over the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee has taken yet another twist following excavations this week at a Vatican City cemetery.

The Vatican said Saturday it had discovered two ossuaries under a manhole that are now the subject of forensic investigation.

The Vatican on Thursday had pried open the tombs of two 19th-century German princesses in hopes of finding the remains of Emanuela Orlandi after her family received a tip she might be buried there. Those hopes were dashed when the tombs were completely empty.

The Vatican noted at the time that structural work had been carried out on the Teutonic Holy Field cemetery near St. Peter’s Basilica in the 1800s and more recently, and that further investigation would be done.

ELECTION SECURITY-OUTDATED SOFTWARE

AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vast majority of the nation’s 10,000 election jurisdictions are using Windows 7 or an older operating system to create ballots, program voting machines, tally votes and report counts. That from an Associated Press analysis.

That’s significant because Windows 7 reaches its “end of life” on Jan. 14, meaning Microsoft stops providing technical support and producing “patches” to fix software vulnerabilities, which hackers can exploit.

In a statement to the AP, Microsoft says it will offer continued Windows 7 security updates for a fee through 2023. But it’s unclear whether that often hefty expense would be paid by vendors operating on razor-thin profit margins or cash-strapped jurisdictions.

It’s also uncertain if a system running on Windows 10, which has more security features, can be rolled out by primary season.

