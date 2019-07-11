Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP-THE LATEST The Latest: Civil rights groups celebrate census decision WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights groups say President Donald Trump’s…

TRUMP-CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Civil rights groups celebrate census decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights groups say President Donald Trump’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the census have sown fear and discord in vulnerable communities, making the task of an accurate count even harder.

The groups were worried the citizenship question would deter immigrants from participating in the census out of fear it could expose non-citizen family members.

They are celebrating Trump’s decision Thursday to abandon using the citizenship question in the 2020 census, but are expressing concerns that “the damage has already been done.”

John C. Yang of Asian Americans Advancing Justice says, “Make no mistake, we will be counted and this administration will not silence us.”

The groups, including the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union, are pledging to fight back by working harder to get minority communities to participate in the count.

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump approves federal declaration due to Barry

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a federal declaration of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry’s expected landfall late Friday or early Saturday along the state’s coast.

The declaration late Thursday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards had asked the Trump administration in a letter earlier Thursday that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.

Edwards says it is necessary that critical pre-positioning be provided through federal assistance.

Forecasters say the storm is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall.

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says big tech can’t be allowed to censor

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says big tech companies must not be allowed to censor the voices of the American people on social media.

Trump is speaking at a White House conference highlighting the president’s belief that the nation’s biggest social media companies are biased against conservatives.

Trump says he’s directing his administration to explore all regulatory and legislative solutions to protect the free speech rights of all Americans.

He also says he’s going to invite representatives of major social media platforms to the White House to discuss the issue.

A trade group representing Facebook, Google and dozens of other tech companies insists that internet companies are not biased against any political ideology and that conservative voices have effectively used social media.

HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR

Hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system says it’s firing 23 more employees and changing leadership after investigating excessive painkiller doses given to dozens of patients who died.

The Mount Carmel Health System announcement Thursday comes five weeks after the Columbus-area doctor accused of ordering the doses, William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths.

Mount Carmel says the newly fired employees include five physician, nursing and pharmacy management team members. The CEO says he’s resigning this month, and the chief clinical officer is retiring in September.

Mount Carmel fired Husel earlier. His lawyer says Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Nurses and pharmacists who administered or approved the drugs aren’t being prosecuted, though dozens were reported to professional boards for review.

BLOOD EVIDENCE

Decades-old blood evidence testimony comes under question

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Renowned forensic scientist Henry Lee is defending work he did three decades ago.

The Connecticut Supreme Court criticized Lee last month when it overturned the convictions of two men for a 1985 murder.

The decision came after experts determined that stains on a towel that Lee had testified were consistent with blood were something else.

Wendall Hasan has been in prison since 1986 for murder. His lawyers filed court papers Tuesday that he should be freed after more recent tests found no blood on a pair of sneakers Lee testified were bloodstained.

Lee responded Thursday at a news conference that his testimony in that case was accurate, as was his testimony in two other cases.

Lee says the blood sample likely was used up during his earlier testing.

ROCKETS-THUNDER TRADE

AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, a shake up of top point guards and a move that reunites Westbrook with James Harden.

The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus the right to swap first-rounders in two other seasons, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade has not been announced.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

It is part of a massive shake up by Oklahoma City, which traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and now sends Westbrook — its franchise player — to another West rival while adding to an enormous stockpiling of draft picks. The Thunder got five first-rounders in the trade with the Clippers for George.

And it splits up the pairing of Paul and Harden in Houston, a team with title aspirations. Westbrook and Harden were Thunder teammates, part of a team along with Kevin Durant that went to the 2012 NBA Finals and lost to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

AIR CANADA-DIVERTED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Air Canada cabin bloody after turbulence

HONOLULU (AP) — More passengers are describing the harrowing incident with violent turbulence that diverted an Air Canada flight to Honolulu Thursday.

The flight to Sydney encountered the turbulence about 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) from Honolulu.

Llyn Williams was traveling with his wife Erica Daly back to their home in Sydney. His wife was injured and taken to the hospital.

He said that when they hit the violent turbulence, nearly everyone in their cabin who wasn’t belted in hit the ceiling. He said the scene afterward was frightening, with “a lot of blood everywhere.”

Andrew Szucs of Sydney was belted in and said the plane dropped suddenly and then went sideways. The people who were not belted in flew up and hit the ceiling.

Officials say 37 people were injured, nine seriously.

IMMIGRATION-ENFORCEMENT OPERATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Immigration sweeps won’t target storm evacuees

Officials say migrant families who are evacuating due to Tropical Storm Barry will not be targeted during a nationwide immigration enforcement operation that could happen as soon as this weekend.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Thursday night that it is focused on ensuring that people along the Gulf Coast stay safe during the storm.

Officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not be conducting the immigration operations in places where evacuations or sheltering is occurring, unless there is “a serious public safety threat.”

MEDICARE DRUG COSTS

White House yanks drug ‘rebate’ plan to lower costs for some

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump is withdrawing a plan that would have eased the financial bite of drug costs for people on Medicare by allowing them to receive rebates that drugmakers now pay insurers and middlemen.

The plan from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was once highly promoted, but ran into opposition within the White House.

The pushback grew after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the plan would have little impact on manufacturer prices and would cost taxpayers $177 billion over 10 years.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says the change was made “based on careful analysis and thorough consideration.”

Deere says Trump isn’t backing away from his promise to lower drug prices, and the administration is setting its sights on bipartisan legislation in Congress.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-TEXAS

Pakistani teen’s family visits Texas school where she died

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The family of a Pakistani exchange student who was one of 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year is on a two-week visit to learn more about her nine months in the U.S., including her final moments.

Sabika Aziz Sheikh’s parents, three siblings and cousin toured the Santa Fe High School campus on Tuesday, sitting in the classrooms where she once studied, including the art room where she was killed while hiding in a storage closet with other students.

Her mother, Farah Naz, was the only family member who couldn’t bring herself to enter the art room. She told The Associated Press in Urdu through an interpreter on Wednesday that the image “would stay with me … throughout my whole life.”

The family has already met with Sabika’s host family and the prosecutors overseeing the case against the student accused of carrying out the attack.

