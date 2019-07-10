Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

FINANCIER-LABOR SECRETARY Acosta to take questions on his handling of Epstein case WASHINGTON (AP) — Labor Secretary Alex Acosta plans…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Labor Secretary Alex Acosta plans to make a statement Wednesday regarding his handling of a sex trafficking case involving now-jailed billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Labor Department said Acosta will “make a statement and answer questions” from reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Acosta, a former federal prosecutor in south Florida, is under fire for his role in a secret 2008 plea deal that let Epstein avoid federal prosecution after allegations he molested teenage girls.

Epstein pleaded not guilty on Monday to new child sex-trafficking charges and could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

President Donald Trump has praised Acosta’s work in his Cabinet and said he feels “very badly” for him, but said he’ll be looking “very closely” at the matter.

The Latest: Labor secretary defends Epstein plea deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The former Palm Beach County state attorney is disputing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s account of why he signed off on a secret sex trafficking plea deal involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Acosta insisted Wednesday that the deal in which Epstein pleaded guilty to lesser state charges was the toughest he could have gotten at the time. And he said prosecutors were working to avoid a more lenient arrangement that would have allowed Epstein to “walk free.”

But Barry Krischer, who was in office at the time, says Acosta’s recollection “is completely wrong.”

Krischer, a Democrat, said that the U.S. attorney’s office’s always had the ability to file its own federal charges and that a lengthy indictment was prepared but “abandoned after secret negotiations between Mr. Epstein’s lawyers and Mr. Acosta.”

The Latest: New Orleans mayor declares emergency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city’s Treme (truh-MAY) neighborhood got 8.4 inches (21.3 centimeters) of rain in three hours, and more nasty weather is on the way.

Cantrell has declared an emergency. She and other officials spoke at a news conference Wednesday after storms swamped city streets and paralyzed traffic.

Numerous officials urged residents to stay home, check that they have supplies for at least three days and make sure neighborhood storm drains are clear.

National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott says a hurricane hunter aircraft was going to look for the center of the developing tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico. He says the aircraft will provide information about its likely landfall.

Schott says storm surge could raise the Mississippi River to 20 feet (6.1 meters), adding, “That’s not what we’d consider worst-case.”

‘It will not be easy’: Dems prepare for their Mueller moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — To prepare for next week’s high-stakes hearing with Robert Mueller, some Democrats are watching old video of his testimony on other matters.

Others are closely re-reading the former special counsel’s 448-page report of Russia’s election meddling and the Trump campaign. And almost all are worrying about how they’ll make the most of the limited time for questioning.

Mueller has said he won’t answer questions beyond what is in his report when he comes to Congress on July 17. He is expected to testify before the House’s judiciary and intelligence committees for two hours each. Democrats will be trying to spotlight what they say are the report’s most damaging findings about President Donald Trump.

A Rhode Island congressman, David Cicilline, says Democrats have to be “very strategic about the questions.”

AP Exclusive: Officer accuses general of sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior military officer has accused the Air Force general tapped to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of sexual misconduct, potentially jeopardizing his nomination. Members of Congress have raised questions about the allegations and the military investigation that found insufficient evidence to charge him.

The officer tells The Associated Press that Gen. John Hyten subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances by kissing, hugging and rubbing up against her during 2017 while she was one of his aides. She says he tried to derail her military career after she rebuffed him.

The AP routinely does not name victims of sexual assault.

The Air Force investigated the woman’s allegations, and found there was insufficient evidence to charge the general or recommend punishment.

The Latest: Soccer federation head: Women deserve fair pay

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro says female athletes “deserve fair and equitable pay.”

Fans of the World Cup champion U.S. women’s national soccer team chanted “Equal Pay!” as Cordeiro spoke at a celebration of the team at New York’s City Hall.

Cordeiro said: “We hear you, we believe in you, and we’re committed to doing right by you.”

Members of the team have filed a lawsuit demanding pay equity with the men’s soccer team.

The ceremony honoring the team followed a ticker tape parade up lower Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio presented each team member with a symbolic key to the city.

This item has been corrected to show that the first quote should read, “deserve fair and equitable pay,” not “deserve fair and equal pay.”

Tech worker charged with murder in death of college student

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A tech worker accused in the disappearance and death of a Utah college student has been charged with murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Prosecutors filed the case Wednesday against 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi, who police say was the last person that Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.

District Attorney Sim Gill also said Lueck’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and her body was found with her arms bound behind her.

He did not discuss a possible motive.

The 23-year-old Lueck disappeared shortly after she returned from a trip to her California hometown for the funeral of her grandmother and took a Lyft from the airport to a park, where she met someone.

Police have said they found charred tissue in the backyard of Ajayi’s home in Salt Lake City and her body in a canyon 85 miles (138 kilometers) away.

UK ambassador to US quits days after leaked cables on Trump

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Foreign Office says Britain’s ambassador to the United States has resigned just days after diplomatic cables criticizing President Donald Trump were leaked.

Kim Darroch said in a letter Wednesday that even though his posting was due to end this year, he believed “in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

Darroch said he is “grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a “matter of regret” that Darroch resigned.

Darroch’s forthright, unfiltered views on the U.S. administration — meant for a limited audience and discreet review — appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper.

The Latest: Markets end up after Powell hints at rate cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Testimony by Chairman Jerome Powell to a House Committee about the economic outlook led investors to send stock prices up, bond yields down and the value of the U.S. dollar lower on expectations of lower interest rates. The S&P 500 index briefly traded over 3,000 for the first time.

Expectations of a pending rate cut drew additional support Wednesday when the Fed released the minutes of its June 18-19 meeting.

Some businesses, particularly in manufacturing, have pulled back on spending and hiring because of greater uncertainty about U.S. trade disputes, Fed officials said, as slower global growth is also dragging on exports.

The central bank held rates unchanged then, but the minutes showed that some officials felt looser credit could soon be needed to address economic weakness.

Jim Bouton, former pitcher, “Ball Four” author, dies at 80

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Jim Bouton, the former New York Yankees pitcher who shocked and angered the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book “Ball Four,” has died. He was 80.

Bouton’s family said he died Wednesday at the home he shared with wife Paula Kurman. He fought a brain disease linked to dementia and was in hospice care. Bouton also had two strokes in 2012.

Published in 1970, “Ball Four” detailed Yankees great Mickey Mantle’s carousing, and the use of stimulants in the major leagues. Bouton’s revealing look at baseball off the field made for eye-opening and entertaining reading, but he paid a big price for the best-seller when former teammates, other players and executives across the big leagues ostracized him for exposing their secrets.

Throwing so hard that his cap flew off his head, Bouton was 21-8 with six shutouts in 1963 — his second season in the majors — and went 18-13 with four more shutouts in 1964. The Yankees lost the World Series both years, with Bouton losing his lone start in 1963 in New York’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and winning twice the following year in the Yankees’ loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

