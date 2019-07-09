Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT-THE LATEST The Latest: Judge: Tough questions for ‘Obamacare’ backers NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Attorneys for states hoping to…

HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge: Tough questions for ‘Obamacare’ backers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Attorneys for states hoping to save President Barack Obama’s health care law have been hit with some intense and occasionally skeptical questioning from appellate judges in a New Orleans federal court.

The main issue in Tuesday’s hearing was whether Congress rendered the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax imposed on people who don’t buy health insurance.

The law’s supporters say Congress clearly didn’t want “Obamacare” dismantled when it eliminated the tax in 2017. And they said the tax elimination doesn’t destroy the whole law.

But appellate judges Kurt Engelhardt and Jennifer Walker Elrod both noted the law still says people must buy insurance. They questioned whether that command now violates the Constitution. Engelhardt also suggested Congress, not the courts, should choose which parts of the law should be salvaged.

ALL-STAR GAME

Union wants competitive environment, meaningful free agency

CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association has detailed the union’s goals during collective bargaining, listing the restoration of a “competitive environment” and “meaningful free agency” as aims.

Baseball’s labor contracts runs until December 2021, but the sides committed last winter to early talks. Thus far, they met once to discuss the scheduling of future meetings.

Union head Tony Clark says his members want to have “getting players something closer to their value as they are producing it,” a reference to the structure that has players getting close to the minimum until they have nearly three years of major league service time, when they become eligible for salary arbitration.

He also says the union wants the “best players on the field at all times,” a reference to accusations that clubs hold top prospects in the minor leagues to delay their eligibility for salary arbitration and free agency, which requires six years of service.

Clark also has said rebuilding teams that are noncompetitive hurt the industry.

FRIENDS-NETFLIX-AT&T SERVICE

AT&T to pull Friends from Netflix for its streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is pulling “Friends” from Netflix to beef up its own upcoming streaming service.

The wireless company, which owns the WarnerMedia entertainment business, said Tuesday that its service will be called HBO Max. It will launch widely in spring of 2020.

As more companies unveil their own streaming services, they’re trying to make them more appealing with exclusive shows and deep libraries and pulling some of their stuff from Netflix.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal said last month it would keep “The Office,” Netflix’s most popular show, for itself starting in 2021. Its service debuts in 2020. Disney’s upcoming service will be the exclusive streaming home for its big movies.

“Friends” is the second-most watched show on Netflix, according to Nielsen.

TEEN STABBED-SOCIAL MEDIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: 1st-degree murder charge in black teen’s killing

PHOENIX (AP) — County prosecutors in Phoenix say they have filed a direct complaint charging a white man who says he felt threatened by a black youth’s rap music with first-degree murder in the 17-year-old’s killing.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed the complaint Tuesday against 27-year-old Michael Adams, who is under arrest in the fatal stabbing Thursday of Elijah Al-Amin at a suburban convenience store.

The killing has sparked outrage nationwide, with people taking to Twitter with the hashtag: #JusticeForElijah.

Peoria police arrested Adams after they found him walking near the crime scene with a pocket knife and blood on his body.

Adams’ attorney says he is mentally ill.

Arizona statutes do not include a criminal charge for hate crimes, but there is enhanced sentencing for crimes motivated by bias.

MEDIA-INVESTIGATIONS-EPSTEIN

Epstein story shows investigative journalism is thriving

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Herald’s stories on sex trafficking charges against billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein illustrate a counter-intuitive trend: Investigative journalism is thriving as the media industry struggles.

New York prosecutor Geoffrey Berman said he was helped by “excellent investigative journalism” when he announced new charges against Epstein on Monday.

Berman was referring to a story in the Miami Herald, which found 60 women who said they had been sexually abused by Epstein when they were minors.

The Herald’s story came as news organizations are finding that investigative work helps them stand out and is rewarding in a rough business climate.

Recent examples include stories looking into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, Donald Trump’s behavior before and during his presidency and sexual misconduct by public figures.

