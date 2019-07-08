Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

FINANCIER-TEENAGE GIRLS-THE LATEST The Latest: Victims speak out after Jeffrey Epstein charged NEW YORK (AP) — Some of Jeffrey Epstein’s…

FINANCIER-TEENAGE GIRLS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Victims speak out after Jeffrey Epstein charged

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers say they’re encouraged he’s been charged with sex trafficking.

Accuser Sarah Ransome says in a statement Monday that Epstein’s arrest “is a step in the right direction” for holding the wealthy registered sex offender accountable.

The 66-year-old Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday in his first court appearance following his weekend arrest. He will remain in jail at least until his July 15 bail hearing.

Epstein’s lawyers contend the charges involve allegations that arose in a Florida case more than a decade ago. Epstein struck a secret deal to avoid significant punishment in that case.

Virginia Guiffre praised federal prosecutors in New York for taking on Epstein and showing the case is “being taken in a serious way.”

ICE-FACE SCANS

Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE

BOSTON (AP) — Civil rights activists are complaining about the potential for abuse following confirmation that at least three states have scanned millions of driver’s license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The scans happened without the drivers’ knowledge or consent. Records obtained by the Georgetown University Law Center on Privacy and Technology provided the first proof of the scans in Utah, Vermont and Washington. Those states offer driving privileges to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke declined to comment on whether the scans had been used to arrest or deport anyone.

CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP QUESTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi says Trump wants to make US ‘white again’

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump wants to add a citizenship question to next year’s Census because he wants to “make America white again.”

The California Democrat says the administration is battling in federal court to insert the question because it would have a chilling effect on who responds. Census Bureau experts and critics of the question say it would discourage people in the U.S. illegally from responding, including large numbers of migrants from Central America.

Pelosi says at a San Francisco news conference that if people don’t answer their census forms, the administration will win.

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the question’s inclusion.

The Census is used to distribute congressional seats and government funds. Undercounting migrants would shift federal representation and dollars away from areas where immigrants live.

TRUMP-TAXES-THE LATEST

The Latest: GOP leader blasts effort to release Trump taxes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The leader of the New York Republican Party says a new law allowing President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to be handed over to Congress is an overtly partisan attack that won’t stand up in court.

State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy blasted the law Monday.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law earlier in the day.

It directs state tax officials to share state returns of certain elected and appointed officials upon request from the chairpersons of one of three top congressional committees.

The new law could give Congress a way around the Republican president’s refusal to release his returns, though it’s expected to face legal challenges.

It’s unclear when or even whether state tax officials can expect a request for the tax returns.

A TEAM LIKE NO OTHER

US women’s team boldly embraces off-the-field activist role

NEW YORK (AP) — Setting itself apart from other great American sports teams, the U.S. women’s soccer team is embracing a front-line role in social-justice causes even as it savors a fourth World Cup victory.

The players are now world leaders in the push for gender equity in the workplace, having sued U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay vis-a-vis the men’s national team.

The team also has become a proud symbol of LGBTQ inclusion, with a lesbian coach and several lesbian players, including World Cup MVP Megan Rapinoe.

They have stood firmly behind Rapinoe after she said she’d refuse to visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

Rapinoe says she feels like the team is changing the world around it, and calls it “an incredible feeling.”

BARR-MUELLER

Barr: Mueller’s Hill testimony will be ‘public spectacle’

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says Democrats are trying to create a “public spectacle” by subpoenaing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress about the Russia investigation.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr says the Justice Department would support Mueller if he decides he “doesn’t want to subject himself” to congressional testimony. Barr also says the Justice Department would seek to block any attempt by Congress to subpoena members of the special counsel’s team.

There is no indication that Mueller is planning to skip his July 17 appearance before Congress. He’s said he will not go beyond his 448-page report released in April.

Mueller no longer works for the Justice Department, but the department could attempt to limit his testimony about decisions he made as special counsel.

BRITAIN-TRUMP

UK hunts culprit behind leak of envoy’s frank Trump missives

LONDON (AP) — The British government is hunting for the source of a leak of diplomatic cables from Britain’s ambassador in Washington that branded President Donald Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

British officials are embarrassed by the publication of Kim Darroch’s unflattering assessment — but more alarmed that sensitive confidential information has been leaked, possibly for political ends.

The leak embarrasses outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who has sometimes clashed with Trump.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that his department was seeking the culprit. He said the ability to communicate frankly was “fundamental” to diplomacy.

After Darroch’s assessments were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Trump said the ambassador “has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that. We are not big fans of that man.”

ELECTION 2020-WARREN FUNDRAISING

Warren raises $19.1M, tops Sanders during second quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter, her campaign says.

The impressive haul cements her status in the top tier of Democratic presidential candidates and a leading voice of the party’s liberal base.

The Massachusetts senator’s fundraising leaves her behind only South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren outraised Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, her closest rival who is also vying for liberal voters and is the only other candidate to join Warren in swearing off high-dollar fundraisers.

MARIJUANA LAWS-TEEN USE

Teen odds of using marijuana dip with recreational use laws

CHICAGO (AP) — New research suggests legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults in some states may have slightly reduced teens’ odds of using pot.

One reason may be that it’s harder and costlier for teens to buy pot from licensed dispensaries than from dealers.

The researchers analyzed national youth health and behavior surveys from 1993 through 2017 that included questions about marijuana use. Responses from 1.4 million high school students were included.

Thirty-three states have passed medical marijuana laws and 11 have legalized recreational use, many during the study years. There was no change linked with medical marijuana but the odds of teen use declined almost 10% after recreational marijuana laws were enacted.

About 20% of high school students use marijuana, the latest survey shows.

The study was published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

