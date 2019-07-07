Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

NAVY-ADMIRAL QUITS Admiral to lead Navy instead will retire; bad judgment cited WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy admiral set to…

NAVY-ADMIRAL QUITS

Admiral to lead Navy instead will retire; bad judgment cited

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy admiral set to become his service’s top officer on Aug. 1 says he will instead retire.

The extraordinary downfall of Adm. William Moran was prompted by what Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday called poor judgment.

Spencer faulted Moran for having a professional relationship with a person who had been disciplined for what Spencer called “failing to meet the values and standards of the naval profession.”

It is highly unusual for a senior officer like Moran to ask to retire after having been confirmed by the Senate for the top job in his service, but before taking the position. The current top Navy officer, Adm. John Richardson, will extend his tenure beyond Aug. 1 while a new candidate is chosen and nominated for Senate confirmation.

CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP QUESTION

Justice Department shaking up legal team on census case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is shaking up the legal team trying to add a citizenship question to the census.

Officials say a new team of lawyers will take over the litigation.

The Supreme Court has barred the inclusion of a citizenship question, at least temporarily. But the Justice Department has said it will continue to try to find legal grounds to force it on the 2020 census.

A Justice Department official tells The Associated Press that the team will be made up of career lawyers and political appointees. The official says a top civil attorney in the department, John Burnham, will no longer lead the litigation team.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of a court filing expected Monday.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ridgecrest residents told to take precautions

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — Officials told several hundred people at a community meeting in Ridgecrest to take precautions once running water returns to their homes after it was cut off by the two earthquakes that hit the town Thursday and Friday.

The officials asked residents at Sunday’s two-hour meeting to boil the water for at least several days once it comes back on.

Mayor Peggy Breeden said that two trucks with water are coming to Ridgecrest and the nearby small town of Trona.

Several people at the meeting in the Kerr McGee Community Center said that they will need counseling after dealing with the disruptions caused by the earthquakes, which included sleeping outside of their homes.

Police Chief Jed McLaughlin urged residents to return to their homes.

AP-SOC-WWCUP-NETHERLANDS-US-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Parade for World Cup champions set in NYC

LYON, France (AP) — New York City is ready to celebrate the U.S. women’s national team for its victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Shortly after the team’s win Sunday in Lyon, France, Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce a parade in the team’s honor on Wednesday.

De Blasio told the team, “You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions.”

The parade will go up a stretch of Broadway that’s hosted many celebratory parades known as the “Canyon of Heroes.”

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Acting homeland security secretary defends border conditions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is defending conditions at U.S. Border Patrol stations following reports of unsanitary conditions.

McAleenan says there is an “extraordinary challenging situation” at the border, but told ABC’s “This Week” that reports of inadequate food and water and unclean cells at a station in Clint, Texas, are unsubstantiated.

McAleenan said Sunday that DHS has 350 children in custody — down from June 1 when it had 2,500. He says Congress provided extra money for beds and soft-sided facilities.

A government watchdog office last week reported severe overcrowding in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, a busy corridor for illegal crossings. The report said children at three facilities had no access to showers and that some young children had been jammed in centers for more than two weeks.

AP-EU-GREECE-ELECTION-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Greece’s left-wing leader concedes election

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has conceded his country’s parliamentary election and said he phoned conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his victory.

Official results with more than half of ballots counted showed Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party comfortably winning Sunday’s election, receiving 39.7% of the vote compared to 31.5% by Tsipras’ Syriza party.

The election is likely to give Mitsotakis a comfortable parliamentary majority.

In a speech from central Athens on Sunday night, Tsipras said: “The citizens have made their choice. We fully respect the popular vote.”

AP POLL-NEVER RETIRING

Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals’ retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.

Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they’d like.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 23% of workers don’t expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter in the survey say they’ll work beyond their 65th birthday.

Asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14% of Americans under the age of 50 — and 29% over 50 — say they feel extremely or very prepared, according to the poll. About one-third of older adults feel unprepared, compared with 56% of younger adults.

AP-EU-ESTONIA-MUSIC-CELEBRATION

Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia has reveled in the 150th anniversary staging of a choral music festival that has been recognized by the U.N.’s cultural agency.

The four-day Estonian Song and Dance Celebration attracted 35,000 singers, more than 1,000 choirs and 700 dance groups. The event is held every five years and started as a song-only celebration in 1869.

An estimated 90,000 people attended the main concert Sunday at the Song Festival Grounds near the center of Estonia’s capital of Tallinn.

UNESCO has recognized Estonia’s folk song festival and similar events in Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania for showcasing the “intangible cultural heritage of humanity.”

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump warns Iran to be careful on nuke issues

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump is issuing a warning to Iran after its announcement that it has increased its uranium enrichment above the limit set by the nuclear deal that Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.

When asked about Iran on Sunday, Trump told reporters, “Iran better be careful.”

He wouldn’t elaborate on what action the U.S. might take, but said: “Iran’s doing a lot of bad things.”

Trump, who pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement, spoke to reporters at an airport in New Jersey before returning to Washington after a weekend at one of his clubs.

Iran is moving closer toward having weapons-grade levels of uranium, but it’s also calling for a diplomatic solution to a crisis heightening tensions with the U.S.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong protesters aim to take message to mainland Chinese

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong are taking their message to visitors from mainland China.

A late Sunday afternoon march is to go through a popular shopping area for Chinese tourists and end at a high-speed rail station that connects the city to the mainland.

It is the first major protest since last Monday, when hundreds of thousands marched through central Hong Kong and a smaller group smashed its way into the legislative building, spray-painting slogans on the walls and overturning furniture.

Organizers of Sunday’s march say they want to explain their cause to people from the mainland, where media coverage of the movement has been limited. The protests were sparked by proposed changes to the extradition laws, which raised broader concerns about an erosion of rights under China.

