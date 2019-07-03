Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP-QUESTION-THE-LATEST The Latest: Administration still exploring citizenship query WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-ranking Justice Department official is telling a federal…

The Latest: Administration still exploring citizenship query

WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-ranking Justice Department official is telling a federal judge that the Trump administration has not abandoned efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, even as the U.S. Census Bureau has started the process of printing the questionnaire without the controversial query.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt says “there may be a legally available path” under last week’s Supreme Court decision that blocked the question, at least temporarily.

Hunt made his comments on a conference call with U.S. District Judge George Hazel Wednesday afternoon, following a tweet from President Donald Trump insisting that efforts to include the citizenship question would proceed.

The Justice Department had insisted to the Supreme Court that it needed the matter resolved by the end of June because it faced a deadline to begin printing census forms and other materials.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Iran marks 1988 US downing of passenger jet

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Relatives of those killed in the U.S. Navy’s 1988 shootdown of an Iranian passenger jet have thrown flowers into the Strait of Hormuz to mark their deaths.

Iranian state television aired footage Wednesday of mourners in the strait, as armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats patrolled around them. They tossed gladiolas into the strait as some wept.

The July 3, 1988 downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the U.S. Navy remains one of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-long distrust of America. The U.S. Navy’s mistaken missile fire killed 290 people.

This year’s commemoration comes amid heightened tensions with the U.S., after President Donald Trump pulled America from Iran’s nuclear deal. Iran this week broke a low-enriched uranium stockpile limitation set by the deal.

TRUMP-FOURTH OF JULY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump promises July 4th ‘show of a lifetime’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to city for President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July event.

Kevin Donahue, the city’s deputy mayor for public safety, tells The Associated Press that civil engineers will assess roads and bridges after the holiday to determine if there’s been damage.

Donahue says the city had little choice but to accept the tanks and other heavy equipment despite objections to Trump’s plan by the City Council.

Trump’s planned addition to the usual Fourth of July festivities includes displays of military hardware, flyovers by military aircraft, a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial and a longer-than-usual fireworks show.

ELECTION 2020-FUNDRAISING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden has raised $21.5 million since late April

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has raised $21.5 million since launching his White House bid in late April.

That puts the former vice president in the top tier of Democratic fundraisers, although he lags behind Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced earlier in the week that he had posted an eye-popping $24.8 million second-quarter haul — a stunning sum for any candidate, let alone one who is so new to the national political stage.

Biden’s fundraising numbers underscore that he is a fragile front-runner. He sits atop most early polls and will have the money he needs to compete aggressively throughout the primary. But his standing as the party’s elder statesman hasn’t scared off his rivals, and it’s clear voters are still open to other options.

BORDER WALL-LAWSUIT

Appeals court: Trump can’t use Pentagon cash for border wall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a freeze on Pentagon money to build a border wall with Mexico, casting doubt on President Donald Trump’s ability to make good on a signature campaign promise before the 2020 election.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco agreed with a lower court ruling that prevented the government from tapping Defense Department counterdrug money to build high-priority sections of wall in Arizona and New Mexico.

Wednesday’s decision is a setback for Trump’s ambitious plans. He ended a 35-day government shutdown in February after Congress gave him far less than he wanted. He then declared a national emergency that the White House said would free billions of dollars from the Pentagon.

The case may still be considered, but the administration cannot build during the legal challenge.

CALIFORNIA-NATURAL HAIR DISCRIMINATION

California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has become the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks.

Democratic Sen. Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles, a black woman who wears her hair naturally, says the bill hits back against stereotypes about what is professional in the work place.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed the legislation Wednesday. He says the viral video last year of a black New Jersey high school wrestler having his dreadlocks cut off in order to compete was a clear example of discrimination over hairstyles.

The beauty company Dove has raised the issue about hairstyle discrimination against black women and worked with Mitchell on the bill.

New York City has issued legal guidance aimed at protecting natural hairstyles.

SEPT 11 ATTACKS-FIRST RESPONDER DIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: 9/11 activist hailed for bravery at funeral

NEW YORK (AP) — A former police detective who fought for the extension of health benefits for Sept. 11 responders was hailed as a hero at his funeral.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Wednesday Luis Alvarez was among the responders who did not hesitate to serve following the terrorist attacks.

David Alvarez says before his father “became an American hero, he was mine.”

Pallbearers in police uniforms carried his flag-draped coffin out of the church.

Alvarez died Saturday of colorectal cancer. He attributed his illness to the three months he spent digging in that rubble after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

FETAL MANSLAUGHTER

Alabama DA won’t prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama district attorney has decided to drop the charges against a woman who was indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.

Marshae Jones was arrested June 26 after a grand jury concluded she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight with another woman.

Jones was five-months pregnant when she was shot in the stomach in a December altercation.

Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington announced the decision at a news conference Wednesday.

Jones’ attorneys filed a motion Monday asking that the charges be dismissed. They called the charges “completely unreasonable and unjust.”

Advocates for women’s rights expressed outrage over the arrest, calling it another attempt to charge women for crimes related to their pregnancies.

JUDGES-RAPE COMMENTS

2 judges’ comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism

Two New Jersey judges have come under fire for their handling of rape cases, one for asking whether a 16-year-old boy “from a good family” should face “devastating” consequences over a videotaped assault.

Another judge asked whether a 12-year-old girl’s loss of virginity constitutes serious harm.

Monmouth County Judge James Troiano said the Eagle Scout charged with assaulting an intoxicated teen at a pajama party had good test scores and could go to a top college.

He called the alleged attack different from a “traditional” rape by two men with a weapon.

Lawyer Debra Katz says that’s not the legal standard for sexual assault. She says Troiano should be removed from the bench. Katz represented Christine Blasey Ford in her Senate testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Both New Jersey judges ordered the boys tried in juvenile court, but their decisions were reversed on appeal.

OBIT-ARTE JOHNSON

‘Laugh-in’ comedic actor Arte Johnson dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show “Laugh-In,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Family representative Harlan Boll says Johnson died early Wednesday of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer. No services have been planned, but his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.

Johnson became known for his catchphrase “Verrry interesting” on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” The Michigan native won an Emmy in 1969 and was nominated two more times through his work on the hit show.

One of his characters was Wolfgang, a cigarette-smoking German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

Johnson’s other television appearances include “Bewitched,” ”The Partridge Family,” ”Lost in Space” and “The Donna Reed Show.”

