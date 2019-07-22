LONDON (AP) — UK says it is assembling ‘European-led maritime protection mission’ for ships in Strait of Hormuz.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 22, 2019, 12:06 PM
