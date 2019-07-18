WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US warship destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions.
July 18, 2019, 3:15 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US warship destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions.
