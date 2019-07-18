Home » National News » Trump says US warship…

Trump says US warship destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions

The Associated Press

July 18, 2019, 3:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US warship destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News White House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up