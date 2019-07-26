Home » National News » Trump says Guatemala signing…

Trump says Guatemala signing agreement to restrict US asylum applications from Central America

The Associated Press

July 26, 2019, 3:58 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says Guatemala signing agreement to restrict US asylum applications from Central America.

