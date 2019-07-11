Home » National News » Tropical Storm Barry forms…

Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico; could become a hurricane as it threatens Louisiana

The Associated Press

July 11, 2019, 10:57 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico; could become a hurricane as it threatens Louisiana.

