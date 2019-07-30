The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 28, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 28, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. FaceApp – AI Face Editor, FaceApp Inc

5. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

6. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

10. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

9. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. Line Color 3D, tastypill

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

9. Polysphere, Playgendary

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

