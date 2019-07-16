The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 14, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Alita: Battle Angel

2. Shazam!

3. After

4. Little (2019)

5. Hellboy

6. Miss Bala

7. Captain Marvel

8. Pet Sematary (2019)

9. Dumbo

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. After

2. Plus One

3. Hotel Mumbai

4. I Got the Hook-Up 2

5. Cold Blood

6. Teen Spirit

7. Armstrong

8. Hereditary

9. Missing 411: The Hunted

10. Lady Bird

