The Supreme Court says former Justice John Paul Stevens, a leading liberal, has died at age 99

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 8:40 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says former Justice John Paul Stevens, a leading liberal, has died at age 99.

